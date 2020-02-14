MVAOCOU Girls 52
Lawton-Bronson 60
Feb. 3
After trailing 27-19 at halftime against Lawton-Bronson on Feb. 3, the Rams took the lead with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter, 31-29, which was a critical time in the game, according to Coach Corey Dose.
“We had all the momentum and didn’t extend the lead,” Dose said. “Understanding critical times in the game to get a stop and run effective offense is still a process.”
The girls competed until the end, but lost 60-52.
“We had 10 turnovers, which is a huge improvement going forward into Districts. Value the ball and rebounding has been the emphasis if we want to have success in Districts,” Dose said.
Ashlyn Blake had 21 points and Avery Ehlers finished with 12 points. Emily Trucke grabbed five rebounds.
The Rams won the junior varsity game, 43-37, as they knocked down six three-pointers. Emily Kovarna led the Rams with 17 points, followed by Anna Heck with 11 points and Ashley Rosener had 10 points.
“The ladies played hard in the fourth quarter and kept from turning the ball over when LB was trying to get back into the game,” Dose said.
MVAOCOU Girls 35
Siouxland Christian 63
Feb. 6
The Rams faced Siouxland Christian in the final game of the WVC tournament on Feb. 6. MVAOCOU fell 63-35.
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 15 points and four steals. Avery Ehlers finished with four points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Emily Trucke had five rebounds and two blocks.
MVAOCOU played IKM-Manning on Feb. 10 in their final regular season game. They will play at Underwood on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., in the first round of Regional action.
MVAOCOU Boys 48
Westwood 54
Feb. 4
MVAOCOU boys lost a 54-48 game to Westwood in WVC tournament action.
MVAOCOU Boys 71
Woodbury Central 61
Feb. 6
The Rams picked up a 71-61 victory over Woodbury Central on Feb. 6.
MVAOCOU has a busy week ahead. They will play three home games in four days – IKM-Manning on Feb. 10, West Monona on Feb. 11, and Underwood on Feb. 13 – to close out the regular season.
The Rams will open postseason action on Monday, Feb. 17, when they travel to Rock Valley. The game tips off at 8 p.m. in Rock Valley. The winner will face Cherokee, Washington on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m., in Hawarden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.