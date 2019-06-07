MVAOCOU 15
Ridge View 8
May 27
The Rams scored 15 runs on nine hits as they beat Ridge View, 15-8, on May 27.
Zak Scott was three for four at the plate with two RBIs. All three of Scott’s hits were doubles. He also had two stolen bases. Cameron Boyle had two hits and three RBIs.
Also collecting a hit for the Rams were Dylan Marshall, Brecken Hayes, Haden Kuhl. Brady Seuntjens. Ely Fundermann, and Seuntjens each had two RBIs.
MVAOCOU had nine stolen bases as a team as Kuhl and Sentjens each had two.
Three pitchers – Scott, Ben Schram, and Seuntjens – saw time on the mound in the win. As a pitching staff, the Rams allowed seven hits, eight runs (two earned), walked five, and had 11 strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 7
Missouri Valley 1
May 29
MVAOCOU picked up a 7-1 non-conference win over Missouri Valley on May 29. The Rams scored five of their runs in the two innings.
Aaron Michael went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 batters and giving up just three hits.
Michael, Zak Scott, and Cameron Boyle each had two hits in the win as Michael and Scott each had two RBIs. Brecken Hayes and Blake Pauslen each recorded a hit.
MVAOCOU 10
River Valley 0
May 31
Zak Scott threw a no hitter, striking out 11 in the Rams’ 10-0 victory over River Valley on May 31.
Seven different players collected a hit for the Rams.
Ely Fundermann had three RBIs and Dylan Marshall had two. Fundermann was aggressive on the bases with four stolen bases.
