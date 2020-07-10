By Jenna Comes
MVAOCOU 3
Lawton-Bronson 5
June 29
After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Rams couldn’t hold on as Lawton-Bronson got the 5-3 win on June 29.
Brady Seuntjens and Drew Goither each collected two hits on the night.
The Rams had eight hits as a team. Dylan Blake, Blake Paulsen, Ethan Kuhlmann, and Collin Lansink each had one.
Seuntjens and Lansink each had an RBI. Goither had two stolen bases.
Kolby Scott took the loss on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing five hits, walking four, and striking out two. Kuhlmann pitched the final two innings.
MVAOCOU 0
Woodbury Central 15
June 30
Woodbury Central scored 12 runs in the third inning as they beat MVAOCOU, 15-0, on June 30.
Steele Yockey was the only Ram to record a hit.
The Wildcats scored their 15 runs on just five hits, but had 13 RBIs. Ben Schram and Gage Parr both saw time on the mound.
MVAOCOU 8
West Monona 12
July 1
The Rams scored four runs in the second and third innings, but it wasn’t enough as West Monona got the 12-8 win on July 1.
Brady Seuntjens led the Rams at the plate as he had two hits and two RBIs.
The Rams had just six hits as Dylan Blake, Kolby Scott, Ethan Kuhlmann, and Steele Yockey each collected a hit. MVAOCOU reached base 10 times by walks from Spartan pitchers.
Seuntjens also pitched most of the game for the Rams. He struck out 10 batters. The Spartans had seven hits and scored 11 runs (five earned).
MVAOCOU 1
Kingsley-Pierson 12
July 3
Kingsley-Pierson scored four runs in the first inning and four runs in the seventh as they beat MVAOCOU, 12-1, on July 3. This was the Rams’ only home game of the season.
The Rams only run came in the fourth inning when Steele Yockey had an RBI. MVAOCOU only managed five hits on the night as Brady Seuntjens, Dylan Blake, Ben Schram, and Collin Lansink each recorded a hit.
Ethan Kuhlmann and Carsten Hadley both saw time on the mound. The Panthers scored 12 runs (two earned) on eight hits and reached base seven times by walks. Hadley had three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU will start postseason action on Saturday, July 11, as they will face Kuemper Catholic in the first round of districts. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Carroll at Merchants Park. The winner will face Underwood at Underwood on Tuesday, July 14, in the district semi-finals.
