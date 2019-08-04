MVAOCOU 5
Alta-Aurelia 8
July 16
MVAOCOU faced Alta-Aurelia in the District Semi-final game on July 16 in Hinton.
After trailing 4-0 going into the bottom fifth inning, MVAOCOU scored four runs to tie the game at 4-4.
The Rams added a run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to get the 8-5 victory and advance to the District Finals.
Zak Scott had a big game at the plate for MVAOCOU, going four for four.
The Rams had 11 hits as a team. Ely Fundermann, Aaron Michael, Dylan Marshall, Cameron Boyle, Brecken Hayes, Blake Paulsen, and Haden Kuhl each had a hit.
Scott and Michael spilt the duties on the mound. Scott pitched 4-2/3 innings, allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out. Michael pitched 2-1/3 innings, allowing six hits, walking two, and striking out four.
The Rams finish their season with a record of 19-4 and won the Western Valley Conference regular season title. Next year’s starting line-up for MVAOCOU will look different as seven seniors were in the line-up this year – Aaron Michael, Cameron Boyle, Haden Kuhl, Dylan Marshall, Zak Scott, Ely Fundermann, and Brecken Hayes.
