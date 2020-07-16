MVAOCOU 3
West Monona 5
July 7
West Monona got on the scoreboard early as they scored four runs in the first inning on their way to beating MVAOCOU, 5-3, on July 7 in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.
Brady Seuntjens led the Rams at the plate as he was three for four with two RBIs. Dylan Blake, Ethan Kuhlmann, Collin Lansink, and Drew Gothier also collected a hit apiece. Kehlmann drove in the Rams’ other run.
On the mound, Seuntjens suffered the loss, but struck out 11 West Monona batters. The Spartans scored five runs (four earned) on eight hits.
MVAOCOU 0
Kuemper Catholic 10
July 11
MVAOCOU’s baseball season came to an end as they fell to Kuemper Catholic in the first round of the district tournament on July 11.
The Rams managed just four hits on the night. Each senior, Dylan Blake, Blake Paulsen, and Drew Gothier, collected a hit. Collin Lansink also had a hit.
Brady Seuntjens had six strikeouts in the loss. The Knights scored their 10 runs on seven hits.
MVAOCOU finishes their season with a record of 1-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.