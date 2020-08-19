Even though the high school baseball and softball seasons were shortened due to COVID-19, athletes around the state of Iowa still got the opportunity to play their season.
The Western Valley Conference recently released their all-conference lists for 2020. Two MVAOCOU softball seniors, MaKenzie Smith and Kenedee Bubke, and one baseball player, junior Brady Seuntjens, were selected for second-team all-conference.
The Rams softball team had three earn honorable mention: freshman Sidney Trucke, sophomore MaKia Smith, and eighth grader Makenna Smith. The baseball team had two earn honorable mention: freshmen Kolby Scott and Ethan Kuhlmann.
Softball All-Conference
MaKenzie Smith had 16 hits on the season with eight RBIs and had a batting average of .281. In the circle, Smith pitched in 11 games, starting eight of them and pitching 51 innings. She had 38 strikeouts on the year.
Kenedee Bubke had 15 hits and five RBIs while having a batting average of .294. She also saw time in the circle. She pitched in eight games, starting seven of them and recorded 23 strikeouts.
When Smith and Bubke weren’t in the circle, they led the Rams’ infield.
Sidney Trucke led the Rams with 20 hits this season. She had six RBIs and a batting average of .377. MaKia Smith had a batting average of .286 while collecting 14 hits and scoring 14 runs. She reached based 17 times by walks and had 12 stolen bases. As an eighth grader, Makenna Meseck finished the season with 13 hits, scored 10 runs, had four RBIs, and collected 10 stolen bases.
These three who led the Rams return next year for the 2021 softball season. MVAOCOU finished the season with a record of 3-14.
Baseball All-Conference
Brady Seuntjens led the Rams with 11 hits this season and a batting average of .379. He scored seven runs and had five RBIs. He also was the main pitcher for the Rams as he started six games and struck out 42 batters in 28 innings of work.
Ethan Kuhlmann played first base for the Rams this season. Kolby Scott joined Kuhlmann on the infield and also had playing time at catcher position.
The Rams were a very young team this year and finished with a record of 1-10.
Western Valley Conference
All-Conference Team
Softball 2020
First-Team
Avery Schroeder, Kingsley-Pierson, Freshman; Rachel Bohle, Kingsley-Pierson, Junior; *Haley Williams, Lawton Bronson, Senior; *Bella Johnson Lawton Bronson, Junior; Halle Hemer, OABCIG, Senior; Emma Vohs, Ridge View, Sophomore; Kaylee Knaack, River Valley, Senior; *Taylor Knaack River Valley, Senior; Brittany Meyer, River Valley, Junior; *Lexi Lander, West Monona, Senior; *Megan Nichols, West Monona, Senior; Mallory McCall, West Monona, Junior; Kacy Miller, West Monona, Eighth Grader; *Shelby Skinner, Westwood, Junior; Emma Destigter, Woodbury Central, Junior
*unanimous selection
Second-Team
Makenna Bowmen, Kingsley Pierson, Freshman; Anna Bubke, Kingsley Pierson, Junior; Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley Pierson, Junior; Rylee Wagner, Lawton Bronson, Senior; Quin Roan, Lawton Bronson, Freshman; Makenzie Smith, MVAOCOU, Senior; Kenedee Bubke, MVAOCOU, Senior; Abby Bender, OABCIG, Senior; Katie Pickhinke, Ridge View, Sophomore; Maddie Thomas, River Valley, Freshman; Daisy Olais, River Valley, Junior; McKayla Haynes, West Monona, Sophomore; Carly Miller, West Monona, Freshman; Madison Chesnut, West Monona, Sophomore; Jaeden Ferris, Westwood, Freshman; Lindsie Graff, Woodbury Central, Junior
WVC Softball Standings:
*West Monona................ 8-0
River Valley......................7-1
Lawton Bronson............. 5-3
Kingsley Pierson ............5-3
Ridge View ......................4-4
Woodbury Central ..........3-5
OABCIG.......................... 3-5
Westwood ........................1-7
MVAOCOU..................... 0-8
*Season & Tournament Champions
Western Valley Conference
All-Conference Team
Baseball 2020
First-Team
*Damon Schmid, SO, Kingsley-Pierson; Matt Christophersen, SR, Kingsley-Pierson; Malakie Christopherson, SO, Kingsley-Pierson; Jackson Howe, SO, Kingsley-Pierson; * Kaleb Bleil, SO, Woodbury Central; Carter Bleil, SO, Woodbury Central; Jakob Schultz, SR, Woodbury Central; *Cooper Dejean, JR, OABCIG; Preston Gill, JR, OABCIG; Easton Harms, SO, OABCIG; Matt Peters, SO, Lawton-Bronson; Connor Smith, JR, Lawton-Bronson; Caleb Kistenmacher, JR, Ridge View; *Sam Miller, SR, Westwood; Jackson Dewald , FR, Westwood; Logan Feige, SR, West Monona; Brody Lillefloren, JR, River Valley
*unanimous selection
Second-Team
Evan Neumann, FR, Kingsley-Pierson; Conner Beelner, FR, Kingsley-Pierson; Boe Harvey, JR, Kingsley-Pierson; Matt Carney, SR, Woodbury Central; Will DeStigter, FR, Woodbury Central; Trust Wells, JR, OABCIG; Zach Hemer, SO, OABCIG; Simon Denney, JR, Lawton-Bronson; Luke Olesen, SR, Lawton-Bronson; Bo Clausen, JR, Ridge View; Ben Brekke, SR, Westwood; James Mendenhall, SR, Westwood; Keegan Holverson, SR, West Monona; Ethan Thomas, SO, River Valley; Brady Seuntjens, JR, MVAOCOU
WVC Baseball Standings
*Kingsley-Pierson........... 8-0
Woodbury Central.......... 7-1
**OABCIG....................... 6-2
Lawton-Bronson............ 5-3
Ridge View ......................3-5
Westwood .......................3-5
West Monona ..................2-6
River Valley .....................1-7
MVAOCOU...................... 1-7
*Regular season champion
**Tournament champion
