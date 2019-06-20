This past weekend the Mapleton Youth Athletics hosted 19 teams for the Northwest Iowa Girls Minis Softball Tournament. Both Mapleton Minis teams won their pool, going 2-0 and sending them into the final eight-team bracket.
Mapleton Minis 1 fought hard each and every game, showing how much drive and determination they had. It was a successful day to cap off their season.
Mapleton Minis 2 started the bracket play with a win against undefeated SBL, winning 8-1. The Mapleton Minis 2 team then went into the semifinal game against undefeated and yet-to-be-scored-upon Moville, winning 5-1 and sending them to the championship game against undefeated Hinton.
After a long hard day of softball, the girls came up one run short in the last inning, losing 3-2, making them the 2019 second place winners in the league
Both sets of coaches, as well as parents, and fans are proud of all of the girls and cannot wait to see the bright future of Rams Softball.
