May 23
The Rams faced one of the best SBL teams in the league and came away with a victory, 8-5. The Rams let the bats do the talking. Kameron Prell had the hit of the night with a big home run. She ended the night with two hits. Jersey Gray had three hits, including two doubles. Ava Kovarna had a triple in the fourth. Renee Oberreuter and Ashlyn Davis added strong hits as well. Madison Gotto had an RBI. On the mound, Reagan Seuntjens had nine strikeouts and allowed five hits and five walks in seven innings.
May 28
The Rams hosted a tough Westwood 1 team on May 28. The Rams jumped on them early and won 10-0 in five innings. It was the best defensive game the Rams played all season. The highlight was a 4-6-3 double play in the second inning.
Offensively, Trista Ohlmeier led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Ava Kovarna added a base hit that plated two runs.Chelsey Paulsen had a timely single.
Reagan Seuntjens pitched all five innings with six strikeouts and allowing one hit and five walks.
