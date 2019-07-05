June 25
Charter Oak-Ute came to Mapleton for the 12th game of the season and beat the Lady Rams, 8-5.
Leading the offense was Kenzey Davis, who had a double. Reagan Seuntjens, Trista Ohlmeier, Jersey Gray, and Ava Kovarna each added timely hits.
Kenzey Davis started the game on the mound going two innings, and Ashlyn Davis pitched the final four frames.
June 27
The Rams traveled up to Pierson for the last regular season game and came away victorious, 11-6.
Leading the charge was Ava Kovarna and Reagan Seuntjens with two hits each, and Kovarna had three RBIs. Sophie Stodola had one hit and plated three RBIs. Jersey Gray and Ava Wooster added singles.
Seuntjens pitched all five innings allowing four hits with five strikeouts and walked five.
The play of the night went to Ava Wooster with a great throw out to second from the outfield. The Rams finished their season with a 10-3 record.
Majors Tournament
June 29 and June 30
The Rams earned the second seed in the final tournament of the season. With a first round bye, the Rams played Onawa 1 in the second round. The game started off shaky by allowing four runs in the first inning, but the girls fought back the whole way and won 10-5.
Jersey Gray and Ava Kovarna had two big hits each. Kenzey Davis and Kameron Prell each had a double.
Reagan Seuntjens pitched five innings, allowing nine hits, with three strikeouts and no walks.
In the 100-degree heat, the Rams had to battle a tough River Valley team in the third round. The girls found the energy to win 9-3.
Trista Ohlmeier and Ashlyn Davis had two great hits each. Renee Oberreuter, Madison Gotto, and Ava Wooster had timely hits as well.
Seuntjens pitched four innings, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and walking one.
The defense was great both games, especially the catching by Ohlmeier and Kovarna, both battling the heat all day.
On Sunday, the Rams faced Anthon in the fourth round with the winner going to the championship game.
The Rams had the lead, 2-1, after four innings, but Anthon came back in the fifth inning scoring five runs, winning the game with a final score of 6-4.
It was a pitching dual, with the Rams only getting four hits – two by Renee Oberreuter and Ohlmeier, and Kovarna added singles as well.
Seuntjens battled four innings and had to come out in the fifth due to the heat, striking out eight batters, allowing no hits and had seven walks. Ashlyn Davis finished the fifth.
Kovarna had a great game behind the dish, catching all five innings in the heat and throwing out two runners.
After a heartbreaking loss, the Rams had to face Onawa1 again to get back to the Championship.
The girls fought hard in the 100-degree heat and won 7-6 in six innings.
Ohlmeier led the girls with 2 hits. Oberreuter, Kameron Prell, Ashlyn Davis, Kenzey Davis, and Madison Gotto had base hits. Jersey Gray and Kovarna banged out doubles.
Seuntjens found the strength to come back and pitch all six innings, allowing four hits, five strikeouts, and walked one.
Oberreuter at third base did a great job, getting many outs.
This game went back and forth the whole way with the Rams finishing the game with only eight players on defense due to the heat.
The Rams fought the extreme heat to get back to the championship game against Anthon. It was a team decision to try and go forward, but the final game was called by Coach Seuntjens in the third inning, due to heat exhaustion too many players.
The girls played with a lot of heart and courage in tough conditions and received second place honors in the Northwest Iowa Tournament.
The Rams ended the season with a 13-5 record.
Congratulations to Anthon on winning the Tournament, they played in the same conditions and played great softball.
