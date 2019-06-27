June 13
The Mapleton Major girls faced Anthon again for another tough game. It was a 0-0 game until the fourth inning when the Rams scored two runs, led by Ashlyn Davis, who hit a double and scored Trista Ohlmeier.
Ava Wooster and Madison Gotto also recorded a base hit in the match.
Anthon scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win the game, 6-3. The Rams came up short due to a couple of defensive miscues the last couple innings.
Reagan Seuntjens took the loss on the mound, going all seven innings with seven strikeouts and allowing seven hits.
June 18
The Rams traveled to Sloan and beat the Rebels 13-1 in three innings. Leading the offense was Kenzey Davis, who had two hits in the game. Reagan Seuntjens, Kameron Prell, Ava Kovarna, and Chelsey Paulsen also banged out a hit each.
Seuntjens went the first and second innings, allowing three hits and getting four strikeouts. Kenzey finished the third, allowing no hits. The game was highlighted by a double play by Renee Oberrueter and Kameron Prell in the last inning.
June 20
The girls played Onawa 2 and came away victorious, 10-0, in five innings. The bats were on fire, led by Jersey Gray who hit a home run in the contest. Kameron Prell and Trista Ohlmeier each had a triple. Reagan Seuntjens and Ashlyn Davis had two base hits each. Also getting a single were Renee Oberreuter, Ava Kovarna, Kenzey Davis, and Ava Wooster. There were a total of 12 hits in the game.
On the mound, Seuntjens went five innings, allowing three hits, striking out four, and walking three. The defense was superb, with no errors in the contest.
June 21
A tough Onawa 1 team came to town to battle, and the Rams came away with a 7-5 win. It was a close game the whole way.
Leading the charge was Kameron Prell, who had a big double in the first inning to plate two. Renee Oberreuter, Jersey Gray, Ashlyn Davis, and Ava Kovarna also recorded hits.
Reagan Seuntjens went all seven innings on the mound, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
The defense was solid, led by Kameron Prell, who had five plays in the infield, and Chelsey Paulsen with a nice catch in the outfield.
The majors have a record 9-2.
