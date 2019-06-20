May 30
The Rams traveled to Charter Oak for a tough battle against a good pitcher and came away victorious, 3-1. Charter Oak had the lead early, but the Rams came back when Renee Oberrueter stole home to tie it up. Reagan Seuntjens bunted home Oberrueter to take the lead in the sixth.
The final run was added in the seventh when Ashlyn Davis hit a double to score Jersey Gray. Ava Kovarna had a solid base hit as well in the game.
On the mound, Seuntjens had six strikeouts and allowed three hits, and five walks.
The defense was solid, led by Trista Ohlmeier at shortstop with five big plays in the game.
June 4
The Rams traveled to Marcus for game six of the season and won 15-1 in four innings. Jersey Gray led the charge with two base hits. Ashlyn Davis had a big triple to knock in runs. Reagan Seuntjens, Trista Ohlmeier, and Ava Wooster added timely hits.
Seuntjens had three strikeouts, allowed two hits, and walked one in three innings. Kenzey Davis finished the game in the fourth inning, allowing one hit.
June 6
The Rams continued their winning streak by beating Moville 2 by the score of 12-4 in four innings, highlighted by Kameron Prell, who hit her second home run of the season. Ashlyn Davis had another big double, while Trista Ohlmeier, Jersey Gray, and Madison Gotto had big hits as well.
Seuntjens got the win on the mound, going three innings, with seven strikeouts, two walks, and allowing one hit. Kenzey Davis came in relief and finished the fourth inning. The Majors currently have a record of 6-1.
