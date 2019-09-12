By Jenna Comes
The MVAOCOU volleyball team had a busy week as they opened conference play against Woodbury Central on Sept. 3, competed in a quadrangular at Sioux City North on Sept. 5, and competed in the Sioux City North tournament on Sept. 7.
After dropping the first set to Woodbury Central, 25-14, the Rams rallied back to get a 26-24 victory in set two. The Wildcats took a close third set 25-20 and won set four 25-13 to get the 3-1 conference win.
On Sept. 5, the Rams dropped three games to Sioux City North (21-3, 21-11), West Monona (25-8, 25-13), and Missouri Valley (21-13, 21-8).
Against Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU had five aces as a team.
During the quadrangular, Abbi Boysen led the Rams with five kills, Cadence Koenigs had three, and Sydney Fundermann, Ellen Mallory, and Kelsey Fender each had two.
Setter Anna Heck and Avery Ehlers each had five assists.
Boysen also led the team in digs with 10, while Ashlyn Blake and Ehlers each had seven. Emily Kovarna, Mallory, and Loryn Schultz each collected four digs. Boysen recorded two solo blocks.
The Rams faced some tough competition at the Sioux City North tournament as all the schools were Class 5A and Class 4A. MVAOCOU fell to MOC-Floyd Valley (21-6, 21-9), Denison-Schleswig (21-11, 21-11), Sioux City North (21-9, 21-3), Sioux City West (21-8, 21-8), and Sioux City East (21-7, 21-10).
Over the course of the tournament, Fundermann led the Rams in kills with seven and digs with 11. Boysen had six kills and nine digs. Koenigs had four kills.
Ehlers had seven assists and Anna Heck had five.
Also defensively for the Rams, Blake had seven digs, Schultz had six, Ehlers recorded four, and Heck, Koenigs, and Kovarna collected three apiece.
MVAOCOU will be back in action at home on Sept. 12 as they host Boyer Valley in a JVR/JV/Varsity match starting at 6 p.m. The varsity will play West Monona and Westwood on Sept. 17 in Mapleton starting at 5:30 p.m.
