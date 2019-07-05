MVAOCOU 11
Lawton-Bronson 10
June 24
MVAOCOU was able finish the Western Valley Conference regular season with an 11-10 win over Lawton-Bronson. The Rams led 5-0 after their half of the fifth inning, but in the bottom half, the Eagles scored eight runs to take an 8-5 lead. MVAOCOU scored two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to get the victory.
Taryn Funkhouser and MaKia Smith both had a big game at the plate. Funkhouser was four for four with two RBIs and Smith was three for four with four RBIs.
The Rams scored their 11 runs with 10 RBIs. Jade Beeson had two RBIs.
Kenedee Bubke got the win in the circle for the Rams. She allowed 11 hits and had five strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 5
OABCIG 11
June 26
The Rams fell to OA-BCIG, 11-5, in WVC tournament on June 26.
MVAOCOU closed out their regular season as they face South Central Calhoun on July 1 and Denison-Schleswig on July 2.
The Regional softball pairings were released. MVAOCOU will face Unity Christian in the opening round on Monday, July 8. The game will be played in Kingsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.