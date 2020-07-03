By Jenna Comes
ACGC Tournament
June 20
MVAOCOU competed in their only tournament of 2020 on June 20 as they took part in the ACGC tournament. In their first game, the Rams lost 14-3 to Underwood.
Sidney Trucke and MaKenzie Smith each had two hits in the game.
Makia Smith, Kenedee Bubke, Taryn Funkhouser, Madison Boyle, and Hannah O’Connell collected a hit apiece, and Makia Smith, MaKenzie Smith, and Boyle each drove in a run.
In the circle Bubke pitched six innings, allowing 18 hits, 11 runs (eight earned), and struck out three. MaKenzie Smith closed out the game allowing two hits, three runs (one earned), and struck out one.
In game two, MVAOCOU faced West Harrison. The Rams scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the 3-2 win.
The Rams scored their three runs on six hits. Bubke led the team at the plate as she was two for three with an RBI. Sidney Trucke, MaKenzie Smith, Madison Boyle, and Cheslee Yockey each had a hit. Yockey also had an RBI.
MVAOCOU had four stolen bases as a team in the win.
Mya Goslar had the win in the circle for the Rams. Goslar pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), walked five, and had two strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 2
River Valley 6
June 22
MVAOCOU traveled to Correctionville to play River Valley on June 22 in their first of four straight conference games. River Valley scored three runs in the third inning on their way to beating the Rams, 6-2.
Taryn Funkhouser had a big night at the plate as she was three for four. Sidney Trucke had two hits and scored a run while MaKenzie Smith recorded one hit. Beau Mohr drove in a run in the loss.
Makia Smith scored the Rams’ only other run as she reached base three times by walk.
Pitcher MaKenzie Smith suffered the loss as River Valley had seven hits and scored six runs (four earned). Smith walked one and had eight strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 8
Kingsley-Pierson 9
June 23
The Rams comeback against the Panthers just came up short on June 23 as they lost 9-8. MVAOCOU scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at three-three. K-P led 9-5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, the Rams scored three runs, but it wasn’t enough.
MVAOCOU bats were hot as they scored their eight runs on 13 hits. MaKenzie Smith led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Sidney Trucke also had three hits and an RBI. Kenedee Bubke and Taryn Funkhouser each had two hits, while Madison Boyle, Shelby Davis, and Cheslee Yockey had one hit apiece. Funkhouser also drove in three runs on the night.
Bubke took the loss in the circle, going the distance. She gave up 12 hits, nine runs (six earned), walked one, and struck out six.
MVAOCOU 8
Westwood 9
June 24
The Rams scored five runs in the top of the first inning as they faced Westwood on June 24. MVAOCOU led 8-6, but Westwood rallied in the bottom of seventh inning, scoring three runs to get the 9-8 win.
Beau Mohr led the Rams in the batter’s box with two hits and an RBI. Cheslee Yockey had two RBIs with her hit. MaKia Smith, MaKenzie Smith, Madison Boyle, Shelby Davis, and Taryn Funkhouser each recorded a hit.
MaKenzie Smith took the loss in the circle. Westwood had nine hits and scored nine runs (two earned). Smith walked four and had four strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 2
West Monona 7
June 25
MVAOCOU took on a tough West Monona team on June 25. This was the Rams’ fourth game in four days. West Monona scored four runs in the third inning, but MVAOCOU scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to cut the Spartans’ lead to 4-2. Those were the only two runs the Rams would score as the Spartans got the 7-2 win.
Makenna Meseck had two hits and Makia Smith collected one hit. Meseck and Smith were the Rams’ only base runners, and they had a total of five stolen bases.
Kenedee Bubke pitched all seven innings. The Spartans collected 10 hits and seven runs (three earned). Bubke walked two and struck out two.
The Rams will compete in the Western Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday, July 1.
