MVAOCOU 32
West Monona 66
Dec. 6
The Lady Rams turned the ball over way too much as they lost 66-32 against West Monona on Dec. 6.
“We will look at the film and keep working,” said head coach Corey Dose. “We have to value the ball to give ourselves a chance, especially against a veteran team like West Monona.”
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 10 points and Anna Heck had six.
MVAOCOU did get the win in the JV game, beating the Spartans, 33-15.
The leading scorer for the Rams was Ashley Rosener with eight, and Hannah O’Connell had five points. Makia Smith, Anna Heck, and Emily Kovarna each had four points.
“The Rams played a stellar second half defensively only giving up two points,” Dose said. “They girls played hard and under control. It was a step forward.”
MVAOCOU 41
OABCIG 70
Dec. 10
After trailing by 27 points at halftime, MVAOCOU couldn’t get back in the game as they fell, 70-41, to OABCIG on Dec. 10.
“The keys to the game for us to be successful was value the ball and rebound. We understand that in most games we will be the smaller team,” Dose said. “We just have to be more physical and disciplined. We turned the ball over early and gave up way too many offensive rebounds.”
Dose added that in the second half, the Rams settled down and played OABCIG even for the rest of the game.
Two players scored in double figures. Ashlyn Blake had 14 points and Anna Heck had 11. Avery Ehlers added eight points and had four rebounds.
In the JV game, the Rams did a great job attacking OABCIG’s 1-2-2 zone and picked up a 44-36 win.
Ashley Rosener was the leading scorer with 12 points, followed by Keely Kuhlmann with eight points and Emily Trucke and Cadence Koenigs each with five points.
“We stayed under control on offense and got good looks at the end of the game to put it away,” Dose said.
MVAOCOU 52
River Valley 36
Dec. 13
The Lady Rams did a better job of rebounding and taking care of the ball, which helped them get a 52-36 victory over River Valley on Dec. 13.
“We still have to get better at rebounding, containing the ball, and rotating on defense,” Dose said. “The girls understanding the importance of these things will be critical to having success in future games.”
Ashlyn Blake had a team-high 28 points in the win. Anna Heck had seven points, Cheslee Yockey had six, and Avery Ehlers added five.
Yockey and Emily Trucke each had four rebounds. The Rams had 10 steals, led by Heck with three.
Dose said, “We also had two players take charges during the game. The coaches love seeing toughness plays like taking charges and getting a 50/50 ball.”
The Rams also won a close 20-15 JV game. Emily Kovarna and Ashley Rosener each had five points.
“We struggled offensively and didn’t come out with much energy,” Dose said. “I’ll give the girls credit. They only allowed River Valley to score five points in the last three quarters of the game.”
The girls JV record is currently 6-0.
