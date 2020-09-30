The Lady Rams traveled to Westside on Sept. 14 to take on the Ar-We-Va Rockets in a non-conference match-up.
After falling 25-9 in the opening set, MVAOCOU battled back in the second, but lost a close 25-23 set. The Rockets took charge in the third to win 25-11 to get the 3-0 victory.
Emily Kovarna and Cadence Koenigs each had four kills in the loss. Ashlyn Blake collected two kills. Anna Heck had seven assists, while Keely Kuhlmann had three.
As a team, the Rams had 24 digs led by Kovarna with nine, Blake had six, and Cheslee Yockey had five.
Kovarna and Blake also had a strong night serving as Blake recorded five aces and Kovarna had three aces.
The following night, Sept. 15, the Rams traveled to Moville for two Western Valley Conference games against West Monona and Westwood.
It was a back and forth battle as MVAOCOU faced West Monona. The Spartans won the opening set, 25-16, but the Rams won set two, 25-21. In the third set, the Spartans got a 25-18 win, but the Rams won the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth set. In the fifth and deciding set, the Rams jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up as they won 15-8 to collect their first win of the 2020 season.
Koenigs led the Rams offense with 10 kills, and Ashley Rosener had nine kills. Kovarna and Blake had eight kills apiece.
Heck and Kuhlmann were both in double digits in assists with 16 and 14 assists respectively.
MVAOCOU had 42 digs on the night led by Kovarna with 13, Blake with nine, and Rachel Allen and Loryn Schultz each collected six digs.
Kovarna also led the Rams in aces as she had five against the Spartans.
In game two of the night, it was Westwood taking the first two sets 25-10 and 25-14, but MVAOCOU rallied in the third set to win 26-24. The Rams couldn’t hold on in the fourth as they fall 25-17.
The Rams had a balanced offense as Kovarna had six kills, Blake had five, Koenigs had four, and Emily Trucke had three. Blake also had seven digs in the game.
Kuhlmann had nine assists and Heck had four.
MVAOCOU had seven aces against Westwood as Kovarna had three and Blake and Heck each had two.
The Rams traveled to Ida Grove on Tuesday to face OA-BCIG and will play at home for the first time this season on Thursday as they will host Ridge View. On Saturday, they will take part in the Western Valley Conference tournament in Sloan.
