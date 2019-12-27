MVAOCOU 40
Boyer Valley 55
Nov. 25
The Lady Rams started their season with a trip to Dunlap to face Boyer Valley on Nov. 25. After trailing early, the Rams couldn’t make a comeback and lost 55-40.
MVAOCOU got into early foul trouble, which Coach Corey Dose said hurt them as it put Boyer Valley on the free throw line.
Reese Petersen led the Rams with nine points and had five rebounds and five steals. Cheslee Yockey had eight points and seven rebounds. Anna Heck added six points.
“We took a lot of three’s, shooting four for 23. We took some bad three’s that put us out of position and gave them some easy run outs,” Dose said. “We did some great things at times. We just need to be more consistent.”
Ashlyn Blake had five rebounds and four steals while Hannah O’Connell collected five steals.
The Rams won the JV contest against Boyer Valley, 53-24. Cadence Koenigs led the balanced scoring with 10 points. Anna Heck, Ashley Rosener, and Keely Kuhlmann each had eight points, while MaKia Smith added seven.
“The girls played great team defense, which helped them get easy buckets,” Dose said. “We did a great job moving the ball against their zone getting good looks at the basket.”
MVAOCOU 43
Missouri Valley 28
Dec. 2
In the home season opener, MVAOCOU picked up a 43-28 victory over Missouri Valley on Dec. 2.
Anna Heck was the leading scorer with 11 points. Cheslee Yockey and Cadence Koenigs each had seven points.
“We played very solid defensively. We have to play solid defense every night and hustle, especially when we struggle shooting like we did against Missouri Valley,” Dose said. “Coach Brown and I are focusing on defense and rebounding, hoping that will transfer to some easy buckets.”
The leading rebounder for the Rams was Ashlyn Blake with seven, Emily Trucke had six, and
MaKenzie Smith had five.
The Rams also won the JV game, 40-4, over Missouri Valley. Anna Heck had 14 points,
Ashley Rosener had 10, and Ashlyn Blake added nine.
“We demand defense, hustle, communication every day in practice,” Dose said. “The girls did a great job being solid on offense and defense.”
MVAOCOU 19
Denison-Schleswig 53
Dec. 3
MVAOCOU faced a tough Denison-Schleswig team on Dec. 3 in their third straight non-conference game to open the season. The Rams tried to slow the Monarchs, but fell 53-19.
Coach Dose said the Monarch are a very aggressive and tall team. They knew coming into the game with the scouting report that they had to slow down Neeman and Anderson, two key players from their state tournament team last year.
“We did some good things defensively at times. We just had a tough time scoring against their size and athletic ability they had on the floor,” Dose added.
Ashlyn Blake had five points, three rebounds, and two assists. Avery Ehlers finished with four points.
Blake also led the Rams in scoring with 11 points as the Rams won the JV game 27-25.
“The girls battled for four quarters and hustled all over the floor. We talk about getting 50/50 balls and getting on the floor, and we saw that the entire game,” Dose said. “We executed well down the stretch and took great shots.”
Cadence Koenigs and Emily Trucke each had four points and MaKia Smith had three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.