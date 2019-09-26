MVAOCOU and Ar-We-Va faced each other in an exciting five-set thriller on Sept. 16. The teams battle back and forth as the Rockets won set one, 25-11, but the Rams won set two, 25-17. Ar-We-Va won the third, 25-21, and almost won the fourth, but MVAOCOU took the set, 25-23, to force a fifth. It came down to extra points in the fifth before Ar-We-Va won, 18-16, to collect the victory.
Sydney Fundermann led the Rams at the net with 12 kills, hitting .300 on the night. Abbi Boysen had eight kills, while Emily Kovarna had six and Cadence Koenigs had five.
Setters Avery Ehlers (14) and Anna Heck (8) combined for 22 assists.
Four players reached double figures in digs as Ashlyn Blake and Boysen each had 15, Fundermann had 13, and Ehler recorded 10.
Ehlers was also 20 of 24 serving with four aces.
MVAOCOU hosted Westwood and West Monona in a triangular on Sept. 17. The Rams kept it close with Westwood, but fell, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20.
Boysen led the Rams in kills with five and digs with seven. She also had three block assists. Loryn Schultz also had seven digs. Kovarna added four kills. Heck had six assists. Blake had five digs and two aces.
After losing a close first set, 25-16, the Rams lost 25-9 and 25-12 against West Monona.
Fundermann had four kills, Ehlers had four assists and two aces. Five different players (Blake, Boysen, Fundermann, Heck, and Schultz) each had three digs.
The Rams traveled to Schallar on Sept. 19 to face Ridge View. The Raptors got the win in straight sets winning, 25-13, 25-13, and 25-16.
Fundermann led the Rams with five kills while Boysen, Koenigs, and Kovarna each had two. Heck had five assists and Ehlers collected three.
Three different players (Blake, Fundermann, and Heck) each collected four digs against the Raptors.
This weekend, the Rams will compete in the Western Valley Conference Tournament. MVAOCOU will be playing at Siouxland Christian.
