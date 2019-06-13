MVAOCOU 3
Lawton-Bronson 6
June 3
Lawton-Bronson jumped on the scoreboard early as they beat MVAOCOU, 6-3, on June 3. The Eagles led 4-0 at the end of the second inning.
Emily Trucke and Kenedee Bubke each had two hits in the loss. MaKenzie Smith, Shelby Davis, Taryn Funkhouser, and Madison Boyle each recorded a hit.
Davis’s hit drove in two of the Rams’ runs.
Smith took the loss in the circle, giving up 11 hits, walked one, and had three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 4
West Monona 14
June 4
The Rams bats were hot as they had 13 hits against West Monona, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans scored 14 runs on 17 hits to get the 14-4 win on June 4.
MaKenzie and MaKia Smith led the Rams hitting as each had three hits on the night. Kenedee Bubke and Madison Boyle both had two hits, while Emily Trucke, Shelby Davis, and Beau Mohr each had one hit.
A strong West Monona team had 17 hits off of Bubke in the circle. Bubke recorded four strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 2
Westwood 12
June 5
MVAOCOU played their third game in three days as they traveled to Sloan on June 5. After a fast start by Westwood, the Rams couldn’t answer as the Rebels got the 12-2 victory.
Taryn Funkhouser led the Rams at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Madison Boyle also recorded an RBI and a hit. MaKenzie Smith and MaKia Smith each had a hit.
Westwood had 14 hits on pitcher MaKenize Smith. Smith did strike out four batters.
MVAOCOU 2
Kingsley-Pierson 14
June 6
Kingsley-Pierson scored seven runs in the fourth inning to finish the 14-2 win over MVAOCOU on June 6.
The Rams only had two hits against K-P as MaKia Smith and Jade Beeson each had a hit. Smith drove in both the run for the Rams.
K-P scored their 12 runs on the 12 hits as eight of their runs were earned.
MVAOCOU 1
Carroll 11
OA-BCIG Tournament
June 7
The Rams had just two hits as they lost to Carroll, 11-1, in the first round of the OA-BCIG Tournament on June 7. MaKenzie Smith had both of those hits from the lead-off spot.
MVAOCOU 4
Kuemper 8
OA-BCIG Tournament
June 8
MVAOCOU scored four runs in the third inning, but couldn’t rally back as they lost 8-4 to Carroll Kuemper at the OA-BCIG Tournament on June 8.
The Rams had seven hits as a team, led by MaKenzie Smith and Kenedee Bubke each collected two hits. Shelby Davis, Beau Mohr, and Hannah O’Connell each had a hit. Davis and Mohr also recorded an RBI.
Bubke and Smith split time in the circle allowing eight hits, eight runs (three earned), walked two, and had two strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 6
OA-BCIG 12
OA-BCIG Tournament
June 8
The Rams faced the host school, OA-BCIG, in the final game of the tournament. The Falcons used an early 10-0 lead to get past MVAOCOU, 12-6.
MaKenzie Smith, Kenedee Bubke, and Shelby Davis each collected two hits against the Falcons, while Cheslee Yockey and Madison Boyle had a hit apiece.
Bubke drove in two runs for the Rams, and Davis and Boyle each had an RBI.
