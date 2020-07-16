By Jenna Comes
MVAOCOU 2
Logan-Magnolia 3
July 7
Logan-Magnolia scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the 3-2 victory over MVAOCOU on July 7.
The Rams had 10 hits on the night as Kenedee Bubke, Taryn Funkhouser, and Makenna Meseck recorded two hits apiece. Sidney Trucke, MaKenzie Smith, Cheslee Yockey, and Beau Mohr each had one hit.
Trucke and Yockey each drove in a run for the Rams.
In the circle, Mya Goslar took the loss and had three strikeouts. The Panthers scored their three runs on four hits.
MVAOCOU will face Logan-Magnolia again on Wednesday, July 15, in the opening round of regionals.
MVAOCOU 0
West Monona 5
July 8
The Rams weren’t able to push across a run as they lost to a tough West Monona team, 5-0, on July 8.
It was a pitchers dual as Lexi Lander held the Rams to just three hits, and MVAOCOU pitcher MaKenzie Smith held the Spartans to four hits.
At the plate, Sidney Trucke had two hits, and Makenna Meseck also recorded a hit.
MVAOCOU 15
OA-BCIG 5
July 10
The Rams scored five runs in the first inning and seven runs in the second inning as they beat OA-BCIG, 15-5, on July a10. The two teams finished this game on July 10 after it was suspended after the second inning on July 6.
MVAOCOU scored their 15 runs on eight hits. Taryn Funkhouser led the Rams at the plate as she had two hits and two RBIs.
Makia Smith and Makenna Meseck had two RBIs on their hits. Seven players in the batting order collected a hit. Sidney Trucke, Kenedee Bubke, MaKenzie Smith, Cheslee Yockey, and Makenna Meseck each had one.
In the circle, MaKenzie Smith got the win. She pitched six innings, allowing five hits, five runs (one earned), walked four, and struck out five.
MVAOCOU 9
Woodbury Central 13
July 10
After being tied at 6-6 going into the fifth inning, Woodbury Central outscored MVAOCOU, 7-3, in the final three innings to get the 13-9 victory on July 10. This was the Rams’ final game of the regular season.
Makia Smith had a big night at the plate as she was three for four. Sidney Trucke, MaKenzie Smith, and Cheslee Yockey each had two hits on the night.
Yockey also had two RBIs.
Kenedee Bubke started the game in the circle for the Rams. She pitched 4.1 innings and allowed nine hits, 11 runs (six earned), and had one strikeout. Mya Golsar pitched the final 2.2 innings. She gave up one hit, two runs, and struck out one.
They will open regional action on Wednesday, July 15, as they face Logan-Magnolia in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. in Logan.
