MVAOCOU 0
OA-BCIG 4
June 15
The MVAOCOU softball team opened their 2020 season against OA-BCIG on June 15. The Falcons scored three runs in the fourth inning as they got past the Rams, 4-0.
The Rams’ bats were held to just three hits as MaKenize Smith, Sidney Trucke, and Madison Boyle each recorded a hit.
Smith and Kenedee Bubke split time in the circle. They allowed six hits, four runs (two earned), walked two, and struck out three.
MVAOCOU 10
East Sac 9
June 16
The Rams scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and held off East Sac’s rally in the bottom of the inning to get a 10-9 non-conference victory on June 16.
MVAOCOU had 11 hits on the night as Kenedee Bubke, Taryn Funkhouser, and Shelby Davis each had two hits. Funkhouser drove in three runs, while Beau Mohr and Bubke each had two RBIs.
Makia Smith, Mohr, and MaKenzie Smith all collected a hit.
Bubke pitched six innings, giving up 12 hits, seven run (three earned), walked one, and struck out two. MaKenzie Smith pitched two innings, giving up four hits, two runs (one earned), and had one strikeout.
MVAOCOU 2
Ridge View 7
June 19
MVAOCOU scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough as Ridge View got the 7-2 victory on June 19.
Six different players, Makia Smith, Beau Mohr, Kenedee Bubke, Taryn Funkhouser, Sidney Trucke, and Hannah O’Connell, each had a hit apiece.
Mohr and Funkhouser each drove in one of the Rams runs in the sixth inning.
MaKenzie Smith took the loss in the circle. She allowed six hits, seven runs (two earned), walked seven, and had five strikeouts.
The Rams competed in the ACGC tournament on June 20. See complete recap in next week’s Mapleton Press.
