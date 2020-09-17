The Lady Rams competed in a quadrangular in Onawa on Sept. 3 as they faced West Monona, Missouri Valley, and Sioux City North. MVAOCOU fell in all three games as they lost to West Monona, 21-16, 21-15; Missouri Valley, 21-3, 21-15; and Sioux City North, 21-10 and 21-11.
Emily Kovarna led the Rams offense as she had six kills, followed by Cadence Koenigs and Ashlyn Blake, who each had four. Anna Heck and Emily Trucke had two kills apiece.
Keely Kuhlmann had eight assists during the three games and Heck had four.
Leading the defense was Blake, who had seven digs, Heck and Kovarna had six digs each, Loryn Schultz had five, while Rachel Allen had four digs.
Kovarna had strong serving games against Sioux City North as four of her five serves were aces. Against West Monona, Blake was seven of eight, serving with an ace.
MVAOCOU competed in their first tournament of the season on Sept. 5 as they took part in the Sioux City North tournament. The Rams lost to Sioux City North, 21-5 and 21-9, and to LeMars 21-8 and 21-7.
MVAOCOU’s closest game of the day was against Sioux City West. After falling 19-21 in the first set, the Rams battled back to win set two, 21-18, but dropped the final set 15-6.
Against Sioux City West, Koenigs and Blake each recorded four kills, while setters Heck (eight) and Kehlmann (four) combined for 12 assists. Blake also collected seven digs.
For the tournament, Blake had six kills, Kovarna had five, and Koenigs had four.
Heck finished with 10 assists and Kuhlmann had five.
Blake also led the defense with 12 digs. Kovarna and Heck each had seven digs, Schultz had six, and MaKia Smith collected five digs.
The Rams continued their conference schedule as they faced River Valley on Sept. 8. MVAOCOU lost 2-0.
MVAOCOU concluded the night against Logan-Magnolia. After dropping the first set, 25-7, and the Rams played tough in set two, but fell 25-18.
The Rams were busy early this week as they played Ar-We-Va on Sept. 14 and played Westwood and West Monona in a WVC triangular on Sept. 15. MVAOCOU will travel to Ida Grove on Sept. 22 to face OA-BCIG before hosted Ridge View on Sept. 24 for their first home game of the season.
(0) comments
