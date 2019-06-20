MVAOCOU 6
OA-BCIG 5
June 10
MVACOU led 5-1 at the end of the fifth inning in their contest against OA-BCIG on June 10. The Falcons scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5-5, but the Rams scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning to get the 6-5 victory.
Freshman MaKia Smith and Beau Mohr led the Rams at the plate with two hits, and Kenedee Bubke and Jade Beeson each had two RBIs.
MaKenzie Smith, Beeson, and Cheslee Yockey each had a hit.
In the circle, MaKenzie Smith on the win as she allowed 10 hits, walked three, and had three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 7
East Sac 12
June 11
The Rams hosted East Sac in a non-conference meeting on June 11. The game was tried at 6-6 after the third, but East Sac scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth to get the 12-7 win.
MVAOCOU had eight hits as a team as MaKenzie Smith, Kenedee Bubke, and Beau Mohr each had two hits apiece. Jade Beeson and Cheslee Yockey also had a hit. Bubke had two RBIs, and Mohr had two stolen bases.
MVAOCOU 1
Woodbury Central 11
June 12
The Rams had five hits in their 11-1 loss to Woodbury Central on June 12.
MaKia Smith, Kenedee Bubke, Shelby Davis, Beau Mohr, and Cheslee Yockey each had a hit.
MVAOCOU was able to push across a run in the third inning.
MVAOCOU 0
Ridge View 14
June 14
Hits were hard to come by as MVAOCOU fell, 14-0, to Ridge View on June 14.
The Rams were held to just three hits as MaKenzie Smith had two hits and Jade Beeson recorded one.
