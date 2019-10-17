MVAOCOU volleyball team started the week by hosting OA-BCIG in a conference match-up on Sept. 24, and the Falcons got the 3-0 win over the Rams (25-14, 25-10, 25-8).
Abbi Boysen led the team with three kills, and Anna Heck had three assists.
Defensively, Ashlyn Blake had six digs, while Boysen, Sydney Fundermann, and Loryn Schultz each collected four digs.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Rams competed in the Western Valley Conference Tournament. While being competitive, MVAOCOU lost all four games, falling to Woodbury Central (25-16, 25-9), West Monona (25-14, 25-17), Siouxland Christian (25-11, 25-13), and OA-BCIG (25-9, 25-8).
Over the course of the tournament, Boysen had a total of 10 kills, followed by Fundermann with eight and Avery Ehlers with six.
Ehlers led the team in assists with 13, while Heck recorded seven.
Schultz collected a team-high 16 digs and Heck collected 10, Fundermann and Boysen each had nine, and Blake had six.
The Rams will have a week off before traveling to Siouxland Christian on Oct. 10.
