MVAOCOU 10
Hinton 5
May 25
MVAOCOU Tournament
The Rams scored 10 runs in the third inning on their way to collecting their first win of the season, beating Hinton, 10-5, in the opening round of the MVAOCOU Tournament on May 23.
MVAOCOU had seven hits, led by MaKenzie Smith, who had two.
All 10 of the Rams’ runs were scored on RBIs as Kenedee Bubke, Shelby Davis, and Cheslee Yockey each had two RBIs.
Emily Trucke pitched the first 4-1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs (two earned), walking three, and striking out two. Bubke closed out the game with two strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 3
West Monona 13
May 25
MVAOCOU Tournament
West Monona’s bats were too much for the Rams as they picked up a 13-3 win on May 23. The Spartans scored 13 runs on 16 hits.
Emily Trucke had the only hit of the game for the Rams. Her hit drove in two runs.
MaKenzie Smith had four strikeouts in the loss.
MVAOCOU 1
Ridge View 11
May 27
The Rams lost an 11-1 conference game to a tough Ridge View team on May 27. MVAOCOU had seven hits on the night, but could only get one across.
Kenedee Bubke led the team with two hits, while MaKenzie Smith and Emily Trucke each had a double. MaKia Smith had the Rams lone RBI.
Ridge View had 11 hits as Bubke took the loss in the circle. She recorded three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 9
River Valley 8
May 31
MVAOCOU was able to hold off River Valley in the bottom of the seventh inning to collect a 9-8 victory on May 31. River Valley took an early 6-2 lead before the Rams added sixth runs in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
The Wolverines scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Rams closed out the game.
The bats were hot for the Rams as they had 13 hits as a team, led by Kenedee Bubke, who had three hits and two RBIs. Beau Mohr had three hits and three RBIs. Emily Trucke and Makia Smith each had two.
MVAOCOU also recorded eight stolen bases as Trucke had three and Makia Smith had two.
MaKenzie Smith and Bubke saw time in the circle. Together, they allowed 11 hits, eight runs (seven earned), walked one, and had four strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 3
Newell-Fonda 12
Newell-Fonda Tournament
June 1
The Rams faced highly-ranked Newell-Fonda in the opening round of the Newell-Fonda tournament. MVAOCOU trailed 5-3 after the first inning, but could get anything going after that.
Emily Trucke, Kenedee Bubke, Beau Mohr, Makia Smith, Taryn Funkhouser, and Cheslee Yockey each had a hit.
Trucke suffered the loss in the circle as Newell-Fonda had 15 hits.
MVAOCOU 6
Manson NWW 5
Newell-Fonda Tournament
June 1
MVAOCOU scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning as they got a 6-5 win over Manson NWW at the N-F Tournament.
Kenedee Bubke led the Rams at the plate, going three for four with an RBI. Five other players also recorded a hit. Makia Smith had two RBIs and MaKenzie Smith drove in another run.
On the base paths, Hannah O’Connell had three stolen bases.
MaKenzie Smith got the win in the circle. She allowed 15 hits, no walks, and struck out five.
MVAOCOU 7
Emmetsburg 5
Newell-Fonda Tournament
June 1
The Rams scored four runs in the third inning to help them get past Emmetsburg, 7-5, in their final game of the N-F tournament
MVAOCOU had a strong hitting performance as they had 10 hits led by Makia Smith, who had two hits. Beau Mohr had two RBIs.
In the circle, Kenedee Bubke collected the win allowing eight hits, five runs (three earned), walked one, and struck out three.
