MVAOCOU at Audubon/AC-GC Tournament
June 15
MVAOCOU pounded out 15 hits at they got an 11-4 win over Audubon in the first round of the Audubon/AC-GC tournament on June 15.
Cheslee Yockey led the Rams at the plate, going three for four with two RBIs. MaKenzie Smith also had a good game at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Hannah O’Connell also had two RBIs.
MaKia Smith, Kenedee Bubke, and Beau Mohr each had two hits.
Bubke got the win in the circle as she worked all seven innings. She allowed nine hits, four runs (two earned), and had two strikeouts.
In the semifinal game, after being down 4-0 to West Harrison, the Rams rallied back, but couldn’t quite make up the difference to get the win, taking the 6-4 loss.
MaKenzie Smith continued her strong hits performance going three for four. Bubke and Jade Beeson each collected two hits and an RBI.
Smith had eight strikeouts in the loss.
In the third place game, MVAOCOU lost 5-2 to Underwood. The Rams managed to get 10 hits as Bubke, Mohr, Taryn Funkhouser, and Madison Boyle each had two hits.
MaKenzie Smith and Cheslee Yockey were named to the all-tournament team.
MVAOCOU 2
River Valley 12
June 17
River Valley scored seven runs in the final inning as they beat MVAOCOU, 12-2, on June 17.
The Rams were limited to just three hits. MaKenzie Smith had two hits and Taryn Funkhouser hit a double that drove in both of the Rams’ runs in the second innings.
In the circle, MaKenzie Smith allowed 11 hits, walked two, and recorded five strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 1
Kingsley-Pierson 8
June 18
Kingsley-Pierson scored runs in four different innings as they beat MVAOCOU, 8-1, on June 18.
Kenedee Bubke and Taryn Funkhouser each had two hits in the loss. MaKenzie Smith, Jade Beeson, and Cheslee Yockey each collected a hit.
Bubke took the loss in the circle as she allowed 10 hits, walked two, and had two strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 3
Westwood 7
June 19
After trailing Westwood 7-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Rams put together a rally and scored three runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels got the 7-3 victory on June 19.
Taryn Funkhouser led the Rams at the plate with two hits. MaKenzie Smith, MaKia Smith, Kenedee Bubke, and Shelby Davis each had a hit.
MaKia Smith had the Rams’ only RBI of the game.
In the circle, MaKenzie Smith and Bubke combined to allow eight hits, seven runs (three earned), walked five, and had three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU will compete in the Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament Tuesday, June 25.
