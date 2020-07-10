By Jenna Comes
MVAOCOU 1
Lawton-Bronson 16
June 29
Lawton-Bronson pounded out 18 hits as they beat MVAOCOU, 16-1, on June 29.
MVAOCOU 3
Westwood 4
July 1
The Rams face Westwood in the first round of the Western Valley Conference Tournament on July 1. Westwood took the early 2-0 lead, but the Rams answered in the third inning with two runs of their own to tie the game at 2-2.
In extra innings, it was MVAOCOU who scored first as they pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning. But the Rams couldn’t hold on as the Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to get the 4-3 victory.
The Rams will play four games in their final week of the regular season.
They will open regional action on Wednesday, July 15, as they will face Logan-Magnolia in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. in Logan.
