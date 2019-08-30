2019 Friday Night Scoreboard

HS FB, Week 1 – Aug. 30, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6

South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0

MVAOCOU 20 MMCRU 6

Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12

Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12

Underwood 55 AHSTW 6

Class A, District 10

Alta-Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7

Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22

Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6

Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0

Class A, District 9

Underwood 55 AHSTW 6

Carroll Kuemper 27 St. Albert 3

Van Meter 33 Earlham 12

Mount Ayr 28 Nodaway Valley 6

Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22

Southwest Valley 18 Red Oak 6

Class A, District 2

Alta-Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7

Panorama 25 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0

ACGC 32 IKM-Manning 21

Manson Northwest Webster 8 Ogden 6

OABCIG 49 Ridge View 8

Pocahontas Area 20 Sioux Central 2

Class 2A, District 9

Atlantic 49 Saydel 13

Greene County 54 Perry 0

Carroll Kuemper 27 St. Albert 3

OABCIG 49 Ridge View 8

Southwest Valley 18 Red Oak 6

Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6

8-Man, District 8

Remsen St. Marys 26 Audubon 25

Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28

CAM 64 Bedford 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20

Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/EHK 2

Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42

River Valley 42 West Harrison 8

Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14

8-Man, District 7

CAM 64 Bedford 28

East Mills 49 East Union 12

Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/EHK 2

Southeast Warren 57 Griswold 6

Lenox 52 Sidney 28

Lamoni 56 Stanton 18

8-Man, District 1

Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28

Northwood Kensett 69 Siouxland Christian 8

Harris Lake-Park 58 North Iowa 18

Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14

Newell-Fonda 52 Collins-Maxwell 44

Remsen St. Marys 26 Audubon 25

River Valley 42 West Harrison 8

Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42

Class 3A, District 1

Harlan 27  Denison-Schleswig 22

Sioux Center 33  LeMars 32

SC East 20  SC Bishop Heelan 13

Storm Lake 41  Cherokee 6

Lewis Central 35  Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7

Spirit Lake 39 Spencer 21

Class 3A, District 9

Carlisle 24  Winterset 14

Glenwood 44  Carroll 28

Harlan 27  Denison-Schleswig 22

Bondurant-Farrer 28  ADM 21

Creston  42  Chariton 0

Lewis Central 35  Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7

