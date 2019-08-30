2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 1 – Aug. 30, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6
South Central Calhoun 44 East Sac County 0
MVAOCOU 20 MMCRU 6
Missouri Valley 20 West Monona 12
Treynor 35 Logan-Magnolia 12
Underwood 55 AHSTW 6
Class A, District 10
Alta-Aurelia 27 Lawton-Bronson 7
Tri-Center 35 Riverside 22
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 6
Hinton 20 Woodbury Central 0
Class A, District 9
Carroll Kuemper 27 St. Albert 3
Van Meter 33 Earlham 12
Mount Ayr 28 Nodaway Valley 6
Southwest Valley 18 Red Oak 6
Class A, District 2
Panorama 25 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0
ACGC 32 IKM-Manning 21
Manson Northwest Webster 8 Ogden 6
OABCIG 49 Ridge View 8
Pocahontas Area 20 Sioux Central 2
Class 2A, District 9
Atlantic 49 Saydel 13
Greene County 54 Perry 0
Clarinda 34 Shenandoah 6
8-Man, District 8
Remsen St. Marys 26 Audubon 25
Boyer Valley 72 Ar-We-Va 28
CAM 64 Bedford 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74 Baxter 20
Fremont-Mills 50 Exira/EHK 2
Glidden-Ralston 60 West Bend-Mallard 42
River Valley 42 West Harrison 8
Woodbine 64 Kingsley-Pierson 14
8-Man, District 7
East Mills 49 East Union 12
Southeast Warren 57 Griswold 6
Lenox 52 Sidney 28
Lamoni 56 Stanton 18
8-Man, District 1
Northwood Kensett 69 Siouxland Christian 8
Harris Lake-Park 58 North Iowa 18
Newell-Fonda 52 Collins-Maxwell 44
Class 3A, District 1
Harlan 27 Denison-Schleswig 22
Sioux Center 33 LeMars 32
SC East 20 SC Bishop Heelan 13
Storm Lake 41 Cherokee 6
Lewis Central 35 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7
Spirit Lake 39 Spencer 21
Class 3A, District 9
Carlisle 24 Winterset 14
Glenwood 44 Carroll 28
Bondurant-Farrer 28 ADM 21
Creston 42 Chariton 0
