Senior Emmalee Fundermann, a graduate of MVAO, was recognized by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Sept. 25 as the league’s women’s Runner of the Week.
Enroute to her first such award and the program’s initial honor for 2019, the senior clocked a 19:59 finish across the 5,000-meter trail for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Sept. 21.
Her 79th place finish was the best for conference runners and enabled head coach Dave Nash’s team to be the top placing loop school and second highest finishing National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ crew in the multi-divisional field.
