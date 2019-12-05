MVAO graduates Emmalee Fundermann and JoHannah McKibben competed for Morningside College at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 22, in Fort Vancouver, Wash.
Fundermann crossed the finish line at the Fort Vancouver Historic Site course in 129th place with a time of 19:39.1, good for her fourth straight sub-20-minute 5K race, and fifth such outing of the season.
McKibben clocked a 19:56 flat, good for 171st, which was her fifth successive finish in sub-20.
“It was a great experience for the entire group,” said head coach Dave Nash. “Most of them placed in the top half, and Emmalee ran, simply put, a perfectly-paced plan. I’m pleased with our entire day here, though, as both races were physical and challenging with loops and course terrain.”
