MVAOCOU senior Abbi Boysen received honorable mention All-Conference honors for her performance this volleyball season.
Boysen led the Rams with 76 kills, 107 digs, and in blocks with 39 (27 assist and 12 solo). She also recorded 13 ace serves.
Below is the Western Valley All-Conference first-team and second-team list:
First-Team:
Liz Zobel, Sr, OABCIG, M; Abby Bender, Sr, OABCIG, L; Kylee Weber, Sr, OABCIG, OH; *Kenze Wunschel, Sr, Ridge View, M; Kate Kofmehl, Sr, Ridge View, S; Emma Vohs, So, Ridge View, OH; *Riley Doenhoefer, Sr, SLC, M; Sophie Klynsma, Sr, SLC, S; Sara Maule, Sr, WM, M; Lexi Lander, Sr, WM, S/OH; Rylee Wagner, Sr, LB, OH; McKenzie Goodwin, So, KP, M
Second-Team:
Abbi Bailey, Jr, KP, L; Emma DeStigter, Jr, WC, OH; Beau Todd, Jr, River Valley, M; Sarah Peterson, Sr, OABCIG, S; Ryder Cranston, Sr, OABCIG, OH; Payton Doenhoefer, So, SLC, OH; Janie Koenig, Sr, WM, S/OH; Haley Williams, Sr, LB, M; Morgan Todd, So, Ridge View, M; Cassi Jones, Jr, SLC, L; Kaitlyn Hennigs, Jr, LB, OH; Jaycie McCluskey, Sr, WW, L; Kendra Horsley, Jr, LB, S; Pyper Gibbs, Sr, WC, OH
Team Standings:
*OABCIG............................... 8-1
Siouxland Christain ............7-2
**Ridge View......................... 7-2
West Monona....................... 6-3
Lawton Bronson ..................6-3
Kingsley Pierson................. 4-5
Westwood............................. 4-5
Woodbury Central............... 2-7
River Valley.......................... 1-8
MVAOCOU........................... 0-9
*Conference Champs
**Tournament Champs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.