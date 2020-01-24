Due to the wintery weather, MVAOCOU only played one basketball game last week as they traveled to Holstein on Jan. 14 to face Ridge View.
The Lady Rams battled against the Raptors but fell, 62-49.
“The girls battled, we just had way to many turnovers and gave up some offensive rebounds at critical times in the game,” said Coach Corey Dose. “We cut the lead to five in the third quarter and had all the momentum. Then Ridge View had a couple girls not shooting a great percentage knock down some big shots, and that was the difference.
Three Rams scored in double figures as Ashlyn Blake had 15 points, Reese Petersen had 14 points, and MaKenzie Smith added 12 points. Blake also had five steals and three assists.
In the girl’s junior varsity game, the Rams picked up a close 27-24 win over Ridge View behind 17 points from Ashley Rosener. Coach Dose said the Rams had a strong fourth quarter with some big hustle plays down the stretch to get the win.
The MVAOCOU varsity boys trailed by eight going into the fourth quarter, but Ridge View scored 24 points in the final quarter to get the 58-41 victory.
Chase Pester had a double-double in the loss as he had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jamison Thies added 12 points. Dylan Blake finished with seven points.
It will be a busy week for the Rams as the girls and boys will play four games in five days. They will conclude the run of games on Friday, Jan. 24, when they host Westwood.
