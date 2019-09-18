A handful of MVAOCOU cross country runners competed at the Sibley Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 10.
Senior Dylan Blake won the boys individual title with a time of 16:45.17. He beat Carter VandeVegte of Sioux Center by 11 seconds.
Weston Beeson also had a top-five finish as he placed fifth with a time of 17:43.85.
Also competing for the Rams was Ethan Gray, who had a time of 20:22.55 to finish 50th.
The Rams will be in action at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, as they host the MVAOCOU Invitational. Action gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at the high school athletic complex in Mapleton.
