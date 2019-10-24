MVAOCOU took the top two spots in the boys cross country race at the Western Valley Conference cross country meet on Oct. 19. The meet was held at the Holstein Golf Course.
Seniors Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson finished first and second overall in the boys field. Blake won the individual conference title with a time of 17:37.51, and Beeson was right behind him with a time of 17:46.59. They were the only boys runners at the meet to run under 18 minutes.
Camric Hamann and Ethan Reed both placed in the top 40. Hamann placed 37th with a time of 22:50.79 and Reed was 39th with a time of 22:51.51. Hunter Ritter also competed for the Rams. He finished 48th with a time of 26:26.30.
The Rams placed fourth in the boy’s team standings with 99 points. Siouxland Christian won the conference team title with 43 points. OA-BCIG was second with 55 points, and West Monona was third with 70.
For the MVAOCOU girls, Hannah O’Connell was a medalist, placing 10th overall in the girls race. O’Connell had a time of 22:55.93 to earn All-Conference honors.
Lexi Weber finished in the top 30, placing 27th with a time of 25:17.31. Lauren McMillen placed 34th with a time of 26:23.36. Also competing for the MVAOCOU girls were Zoey Jessen (29:26.97), Maggie Hoskins (35:04.79), and Emily Trucke (35:58.83).
Woodbury Central-Kingsley Pierson won the girls conference team title with just 26 points with six runners placing in the top 10. Katlyn Wiese of Ridge View won the girl’s individual title in 20:42.79.
In the middle school race, Kael Hamann was a medalist. He placed sixth with a time of 12:22.26.
The Rams will compete at the State Qualifying Cross Country Meet on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Orange City at the Landsmeer Golf Club. The girls race will start at 4 p.m., followed by the boys race at 4:30 p.m. The first three teams, plus the first 15 individual place winners, will qualify for the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.