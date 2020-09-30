It was a tale of two halves as MVAOCOU faced Missouri Valley on Sept. 18. The first half was all Big Reds, leading 30-0 going into the locker room. The Big Reds dominated the line of scrimmage, the stat sheet, and the scoreboard early. Six-three Missouri Valley quarterback Drake Anderson turning the corner and running hard downhill proved to be too much for the Rams to handle.
Ram safeties Brady Seuntjens and Drew Oberreuter, along with corners T.J. Nutt and Will Forbes, had to make too many touchdown saving tackles early. When Andersen needed a spell, Big Reds leading rusher Cole Lange provided huge runs on a minimal amount of carries.
The Rams offense couldn’t move the sticks to give their defense a rest. Coach Tirevold’s pregame predictions came true, “They are going to have nine men in the box challenging us.”
The Big Reds put nine guys, sometimes 10 or 11, up to the line of scrimmage. Kolby Scott fought for four to five yards after contact several times. The problem was Scott was getting hit in the backfield.
After a quarter, it was 22-0 on Missouri Valley’s homecoming. Would this be the first time the Rams rolled over and quit?
Coach Kahl told theramcast.com before the game, “I think this team has shown that they are going to battle for all four quarters. We played a very good Underwood team last week, but our guys didn't quit, and they kept playing until the final whistle.”
Then at halftime, things changed. As the Big Reds watched homecoming royalty be crowned on the field during halftime, the Rams took a different approach. After just a few words and adjustments from the coaches, MVAOCOU had a 20 minute mini-practice. They ran game speed drills and got after each other. Give Coach Kahl and his staff a ton of credit. The blueprint for a team who doesn’t quit is coaches who don’t quit and fight until the end. That is exactly what happened in the second half.
With the ball out of the locker room, the Rams picked up a first down, their first of the game, then marched down the field, occupying four minutes of possession and gaining momentum.
A fluke turnover on a punt return led to the only Big Reds second half score. This was a Big Reds team that played its starters the entire third quarter and much of the fourth that couldn’t solve the second half Ram defense.
The Rams got a lot of guys involved in the second half offensively. Oberreuter, Scott, Seuntjens, Jaxon Hopkins, Kalvin Prell, Nick Collins, and Anthony Newquist all got involved. The future got some great experience, led by their quarterback Seuntjens, who took some big hits and refused to come out of the game the Rams once again fought. They almost gained a second touchdown, but ran out of time. The Rams won the second half and will hope to use that momentum going forward.
MVAOCOU will host OA-BCIG on Friday, Sept. 25, in Mapleton. Game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Game Stats:
Rushing: Kalvin Prell 6 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Newquist 2 carries for 26 yards, Kolby Scott 11 carries for 25 yards, Drew Oberrueter 5 carries for 22 yards, Brady Seuntjens 13 carries for 19 yards, and Jaxson Hopkins 5 carries for 17 yards.
Receiving: Nick Collins 2 receptions for 21 yards and Will Forbes 1 reception for 20 yards.
Passing: Brady Seuntjens 3/7 for 41 yards.
Defense: Brady Seuntjens 8 tackles, Will Forbes 8 tackles, Kalvin Prell 4 tackles
Quarter Score 1 2 3 4 Final
Rams 0 0 0 8 8
Big Reds 22 8 6 0 36
Upcoming Schedule broadcasted on theramcast.com:
Sept. 25 vs. OABCIG
Oct. 2 vs. Treynor
Oct. 9 at East Sac County
Oct. 16 Playoffs Start
