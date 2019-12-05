The Class 1A District 9 All-District teams were recently released and five MVAOCOU football players earned post-season honors for their performance this season.
Seniors Drew Gothier and Kolby Nutt earned first-team All-District honors.
On offense, Nutt led the team with 28 receptions for 398 yards receiving, including a 58-yard touchdown. He was third in the district in receiving yardage. He recorded 22 tackles and was on all the Rams’ special teams.
Gothier played multiple offensive and defensive positions through the year from the Rams. He had 14 receptions for 274 yards, averaging 19.6 per catch. He had two receiving touchdowns, including a 76-yard touchdown. Gothier was third on the team in tackles with 31.5 and led the team in punting yardage.
Three Rams earned second-team All-District honors. Those players included senior Blake Paulsen, junior Brady Seuntjens, and freshman Kolby Scott.
Paulson played every line position this season. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 22, including five tackles for loss. He was also the long snapper.
Seuntjens led the team in total yards with 654 passing yards on 56 completions. On defense, he was sixth on team in tackles (20) and recorded an interception. He also punted and kicked throughout the year.
Scott was second on team in tackles with 40.5 and led the team in turnovers forced. He recorded an interception and fumble recovery. He also ahd a start at quarterback and played multiple offensive positions.
Several Rams also earned Academic All-District for their work in the classroom.
Players who had a have a GPA of 3.25-4.00 include Blake Paulsen, Brady Seuntjerns, Ben Schram, Dawson Gress, Landon Mohr, Kolby Nutt, and Noah Oberreuter.
Three players, Drew Gothier, Cayden Henderson, and Colby Wunschel, earned Excellence in Academic Achievement with a GPA of 3.00-3.24.
The Rams held an end-of-the-season banquet on Nov. 10 as team awards were awarded.
Career Ram – given to the player who has accumulated the most stats and or playing time over their four years in Ram football. Cayden Henderson - 173 carries, 618 yards; 46.5 tackles including 14 for loss and 4 sacks.
MVP – Drew Gothier.
Co-Offensive MVP – Kolby Nutt and Brady Seuntjens.
Defensive MVP – Kolby Scott.
Top Lineman – Blake Paulsen.
JV MVP – Ben Schram.
Hustle/Effort Award – Kalvin Prell.
Lifter of the Year – This goes to the player who has the highest score on the PLT4M bodyweight index. Bodyweight and max lifts will be account for this score – Will Forbes (Strength Index 6.02).
Scout Player of the Year – Drew Oberrueter.
TEAM CAPTAINS (voted by players) – Cayden Henderson, Hunter Soll, Blake Paulsen, Kolby Nutt
Player Council – Brady Seuntjens, Dawson Gress, Ryan Allen, Will Forbes, Kolby Scott, Ethan Kuhlmann, and T.J. Nutt
