Trust Notice
In the Matter of the Trust:
Living Trust of Myron D. Rozell
To all persons regarding Myron D. Rozell, deceased, who died on or about May 28, 2020. You are hereby notified that Jason D. Rozell is the trustee of the Living Trust of Myron D. Rozell, dated on October 5, 2008. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Monona County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on June 25, 2020.
Living Trust of Myron D. Rozell
Jason D. Rozell,
1104 Eckerton Dr.,
Nolensville, TN 37135
James R. Westergaard,
#AT0008409
Attorney for Trustee
PO Box 198
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
Date of second publication 9th day of July 2020.
MP7-2-2020, 7-9-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.