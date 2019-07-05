SRF Sponsored Project Workshop

Schleswig City Council

June 26, 2019 – 10:00 A.M.

Schleswig City Council met at City Hall on the above date and hour for a Project Workshop. B. Andresen, R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. Kluender, & L. Teut were present.

Council conducted a pre-application conference call with SRF Program Planner. No action taken.

Council discussed possible qualifying project ideas. No action taken.

The workshop was adjourned at 11:00 A.M.

Bob Andresen, Mayor

Kristi Kluender, City Clerk

MP7-4-19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.