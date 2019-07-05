SRF Sponsored Project Workshop
Schleswig City Council
June 26, 2019 – 10:00 A.M.
Schleswig City Council met at City Hall on the above date and hour for a Project Workshop. B. Andresen, R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. Kluender, & L. Teut were present.
Council conducted a pre-application conference call with SRF Program Planner. No action taken.
Council discussed possible qualifying project ideas. No action taken.
The workshop was adjourned at 11:00 A.M.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
MP7-4-19
