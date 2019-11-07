SRF Sponsored Project Workshop
Schleswig City Council
October 30, 2019 – 10:00 A.M.
Schleswig City Council met at City Hall on the above date and hour for a Project Workshop. B. Andresen, R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. Kluender, & L. Teut were present.
Council discussed possible project ideas. No action taken.
Motion by Jacoby/Hanlin to change date of November Council meeting to November 13, 2019 due to the holiday. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Kluender to adjourned at 10:45 A.M. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
MP11-7-19
