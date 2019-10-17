Special Meeting
Schleswig City Council
September 30, 2019 – 12:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the special meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. Kluender. Absent: Lowell Teut.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Public Hearing at 12:01 p.m. for comments concerning applying for Community Development Block Grant. No written or oral objections. Hearing closed.
Motion by Kluender/Jacoby to authorize submission of CDBG application. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to adjourn at 12:08 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the special meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP10-10-19
