Special Meeting
Schleswig City Council
June 22, 2020 - 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the special meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. Kluender, and L. Teut
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-06-08C –Awarding contract for Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Project. Ayes: Hanlin, Miller, Kluender, Teut. Nay: Outhouse. Motion carried.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Fire Department transfer remaining funds of 2019/2020 budget to reserve account. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Kluender to adjourn at 7:52 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the special meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP7-2-2020
