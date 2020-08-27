Special Meeting
Schleswig City Council
August 17, 2020 - 10:00 A.M.
Mayor Andresen called the special meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. Kluender. Absent: L. Teut
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Hanlin to approve Resolution authorizing & approving Loan and Disbursement Agreement and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $3,657,000 Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. Ayes: Hanlin, Miller, Kluender. Nay: Outhouse.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Resolution Adopting and Approving Tax Compliance Procedures Relating to Tax-Exempt Bonds. Ayes: Hanlin, Miller, Kluender. Nay: Outhouse.
Motion by Kluender/Outhouse to adjourn at 10:22 a.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the special meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP8-27-2020
