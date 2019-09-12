Sheriff’s Sale Notice
State of Iowa Monona County
No Redemption
Case #: EQCV030055
Civil #: 19-000526
Notice is Hereby Given for Public Auction
Date of Sale: 09/25/2019
Time of Sale: 10:00
Place of Sale: Monona County Sheriff’s Office, 909 7th St., Onawa, IA 51040
To be sold to the highest bidder, for cash, the following described property, levied upon and taken by virtue of Special Execution Order issued from the office of the Clerk of District Court,
within and for the County of MONONA State of Iowa, in favor of: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. and against the Real Estate Described herein
to wit: all of the rights, title and interest of the said Defendants,
THE ESTATE OF MERRILYN F. STEPHENS, MARGUERITE STEPHENS, JERRI DEBOLT, CRAIG STEPHENS, LORRE MARSHALL, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, AND ALL PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN AND TO THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, TO WIT: LOT NUMBERED TWO (2) IN BLOCK NUMBERED FIFTEEN (15) IN THE SECOND ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF MAPLETON, MONONA COUNTY, IOWA AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST AND ALL OF THEIR HEIRS, SPOUSES, ASSIGNS, GRANTEES, LEGATEES, DEVISEES AND ALL OF THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS.
in and to the following described priperty, situated in MONONA COUNTY.
LOT NUMBERED TWO (2) IN BLOCK NUMBERED FIFTEEN (15) IN THE SECOND ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF MAPLETON, MONONA COUNTY, IOWA.
Property Address: 109 N. 7TH STREET, MAPLETON, IOWA 51034
MP9-12-19, 9-19-19
