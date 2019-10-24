Minutes Of a Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District
October 14, 2019
Call to Order: President Gurney called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Lisa Westphalen, Cindy March (by phone)
Absent: Jerrod Reimer
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal, Scott Larson, Business Manger
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Sally Sonnichsen-Abbe, Angela Wiebers
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Lisa Westphalen, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-Sally Sonnichsen-Abbe reported on the Kindle Basket the Schleswig Education Association donated to the Calf Show Days basket raffle, upcoming school apparel orders, and SEA celebrations for Boss’s Day, School Lunch Week, Bus Driver Appreciation, and teacher meals for conferences.
Schleswig Pride Presentation-None
Superintendent Report
a) Update on Maintenance Projects-Superintendent Pardun updated the board on the completion of the roof project, finalizing of the door project, and removal of the old concession stand.
b) Approval of Request to SBRC for Modified Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for Special Education Negative Balance-Lisa Westphalen moved to approve a Request to SBRC for Modified Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for Special Education Negative Balance in the amount of $15,768.18. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Westphalen, Gurney, Schneider, March. Nays: 0. Carried.
c) Discussion of IASB Convention-IASB Annual Convention is scheduled for November 20th and 21st. The board discussed the valuable information that will be presented and will encourage new members to attend.
d) Approval of Sharing Position with Denison CSD for FY20-Jason Schneider moved to approve sharing a certified school librarian with Denison CSD for the 2019-2020 school year. Second by Lisa Westphalen. Ayes: Gurney, March, Westphalen, Schneider. Nays: 0. Carried.
e) Discussion on Certified Enrollment-Superintendent Pardun gave the board preliminary enrollment numbers, which are down from October, 2018. Final enrollment numbers will be certified and submitted to the State on October 15, 2019.
f) Approval of Alternate Bus Routes for the 2019-2020 School Year-Lisa Westphalen moved to approve alternate bus routes for the 2019-2020 School Year. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: March, Gurney, Schneider, Westphalen. Nays: 0. Carried.
g) Administrator Update-Principal Galvin updated the board on school calendar items, including upcoming parent-teacher conferences, Unity Day on October 23rd, 8th Grade Play on October 29th, Red Ribbon Week in November, and the Veterans’ Day Program on November 11th. Superintendent Pardun discussed staff development trainings and reminded the board of the upcoming Annual and Organizational Board Meeting where new members will be sworn in.
h) The Annual/Organizational Board Meeting will be held on November 11, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:02 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of October 14, 2019, Minutes
MP10-24-19
----
Schleswig Community School
October 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Apple Inc., Preschool Ipads...2,394.00
Bluespace Creative Inc., Website Maintenance...218.75
Bomgaars, Building Supplies...93.95
Card Services, Supplies...5,496.77
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Hvac Repairs...340.00
Cash-Wa Distributed, Supplies...4,668.37
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...471.00
Central Iowa Distributing, Bldg Supplies...72.30
Charlie’s Plumbing & Htg, Plumbing Repairs...638.00
Cornhusker Int Trucks, Inc., Bus Supplies...205.97
Cose, Shannon, Mgmt 2019 Calf Show Food Stand...500.00
Council Bluffs Community School, Sp Ed Svcs...340.45
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...445.21
D&S Sales, Office Supplies-Honors Pins...1,200.00
Denison Bulletin And Review, Publications...1,486.00
Denison Community School Dist., Tech Support...207.05
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Bldg Supplies...274.58
Department Of Education, Vehicle Inspection...400.00
Drees, Dave, Bus Physical...100.00
Eagle Ridge Corporate, Fy20 Flex Plan Administration...900.00
Earthgrains Company, Supplies-Calf Show Days...220.50
Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Bldg/Grnds Supplies...38.88
Fislerdata, Llc, Conference Scheduler...159.00
Frumwear, Ms Vb T-Shirt Resale...513.00
Heffernan, Kristen, Elem Travel...78.10
Home Depot Pro, Bldg Supplies...293.96
Hyvee Accounts Receivable, Board Supplies...152.00
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Sept Preschool...9,595.58
Ia Assn Of School Boards, 2019-20 Board Membership Dues...1,457.00
Iowa Dhs, State Share Medicaid...123.89
Iowa School Finance Service, Instructional Supplies...2,962.00
Iowa Testing Programs, Iowa Assessments...568.40
Ixl Learning, Software Licensen-Instruction...719.00
Johnson Propane, Final Pymt 19-20 Propane...14,240.00
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Office Supplies...11.18
Mapleton Press, Publication...88.68
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...5,806.02
Northwest Aea, Workshop Allen/Drees...905.20
Nova Fitness Equipment Company, Equipment Repair...305.75
Oriental Trading Company, Student Council Resale Items...152.00
Pearson Education, Elem Instr Supplies...640.40
Pearson, Software License-Elem Math...3,132.16
Pepsi Americas, Inc., Concessions...1,938.01
Prairie Meadows Hotel, Business Manager Pd Travel...117.60
Quandt Repair, Labor, Parts, Fluids...565.20
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Tech Supplies...575.00
Rieman Music, Instrumental Supplies...135.66
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...160.00
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer/Landfill...483.95
Scholastic Inc., Supplies...683.87
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...3,277.44
Smart Shopper, Publications...235.62
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Medicaid Billing Svc...11.12
Walmart Community Brc, Office/Suppies/Bash/Calf Show...189.65
Wigman Company, Plumbing Supplies...398.48
Windstream Communications, Inc,
Telephone Svc...654.38
Wisc-Education, Attendance/Safe Arrival...942.94
Total...73,236.02
Save Fund
Card Services, Supplies...1,952.82
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Hvac For New Roof Project...11,536.54
Dell Marketing L.P., Laptops For 3D Printers...1,371.86
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Blinds For Elementary Wing...2,015.52
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Teacher Conf Room Tech Supplies...889.00
Winkler Roofing Inc, Roof Project Pay App #3...31,587.50
Total...49,353.24
Nutrition Fund
Keck Food Distribution, Commodities Admin Fees...1,673.23
Thrive, September Nutr Services...13,626.33
Total...15,299.56
Ppel Fund
Bluespace Creative Inc., Tech Admin Support Svc...1,088.00
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
O’halloran International, Bus Repair...20,539.24
Total...22,037.24
MP10-24-19
