Minutes Of a Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District June 10, 2019
Call to Order: President Gurney called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Jerrod Reimer (by phone)
Absent: Lisa Westphalen, Cindy March
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; Scott Larson, Business Manger; Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Andrea Gurney
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Jerrod Reimer, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-No Report
Schleswig Pride Presentation-None
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of Legislative Priorities for 2020-President Gurney presented information from RSAI, Superintendent Pardun presented the Iowa Association of School Boards list of legislative priorities. The board discussed the listed priorities and selected its top four choices: Mental Health, Special Education-State, School Funding Policy, and Supplemental State Aid. Jason Schneider moved to approve the selected priorities, 2nd by Jerrod Reimer. Ayes: Reimer, Gurney, Schneider, Nays: 0, Carried.
b) Update on Summer Projects-Superintendent Pardun updated the board about the progress of various summer projects, including chimney repair, summer cleaning, and vehicle maintenance.
c) Approve Schleswig Emergency Operations Plan-Jason Schneider moved to approve the Schleswig Emergency Operations Plan, in accordance with State law. Second by Jerrod Reimer, Ayes: Reimer, Schneider, Gurney, Nays: 0, Carried.
d) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun updated the board on summer programs including summer school, summer meals, summer cleaning, and progress on the Youth Rec exterior projects. The board discussed ways to accommodate Youth Rec building needs. Superintendent Pardun will draft an agreement for consideration at a future meeting.
e) Discussion on July 8, 2019, Regular Board Meeting-The next Regular Board Meeting will be July 8, 2019, at 12:00 noon.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 5:55 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of June 10 2019, Minutes
MP6-20-19
-------
Schleswig Community School
2019 June Board Bills
Vendor, Description...Amount
General Fund
Best Western, Business Office Travel...99.96
Bluespace Creative Inc., Website Maintenance...41.88
Bomgaars, Classroom Supplies...14.37
Card Services, Supplies...995.56
Cash-Wa Distributed, Supplies...2,523.76
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...680.23
Chair Slippers, Maintenance Supplies...1,238.14
Charlie’s Plumbing & Htg, Plumbing Repairs/Print Room...213.43
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Serv...7,377.93
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...768.69
Delta Education Inc., Foss Supplies 4Th Gr...1,135.68
Denison Bulletin And Review, Advertising...157.01
Denison Community School Dist., 2Nd Sem Whole Gr Sharing...150,832.60
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Grounds Supplies...27.58
Des Moines Ind Csd, Sp Ed Tuition...635.69
Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Bldg/Grnds Supplies...120.22
Hausbarn, 4Th Grade Field Trip...69.00
Home Depot Pro, Cleaning Supplies...938.68
Hundertmark, Inc., Transportation Supplies...64.54
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, May Preschool...4,374.84
Iowa Assn Of School Business, Spring Conference-Finance...178.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet Services...423.00
Iowa Dept Of Human Svc, April Medicaid-State Share...571.90
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Vocal Music...31.24
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Supplies/Fuel...426.75
Kiron Auto & Body Inc., Bus Repair...87.00
Kiron Lumber Store, Bldg Supplies...178.89
Kristina’s Flowers, Llc, Board Supplies...50.00
Mac’s Chevrolet, Suburban #1 Labor/Parts...449.25
Mapleton Press, Publication...420.35
Medical Enterprises, Inc., Training
...55.00
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...3,158.54
Northwest Aea, Printing...286.87
Nova Fitness Equipment Company, Parts-Fitness Center...106.16
Palos Sports, Supplies...256.99
Perma Bound, Library Book...12.91
Precision Towing Inc, Bus Labor Towing Fees Bus #12...500.00
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Repairs/Supplies...1,178.08
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Removal...252.00
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Tech Supplies...50.00
Rieman Music, Instrumental Repairs/Supplies...772.56
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control
...75.00
Rural School Advocates Of Iowa, Membership Dues...650.00
Schleswig Community Schools, Replenish Petty Cash/Postage...57.32
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer/Landfill...1,289.20
School Administrators Of Iowa, Sai Regular Membership...550.00
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...249.46
Timberline Billing Service Llc, April Medicaid Filing Services...150.07
Veterans Memorial Club, Ar Skating...453.00
Walmart, Office Supplies...61.52
Walsh Door And Security, Bldg Maintenance & Supplies...622.50
Windstream, Telephone Service...652.81
Total...186,566.16
S.A.V.E. Fund
Denison Community School Dist., Fy19 Save-Whole Gr Sharing...44,442.00
Feh Associates, Architect Services...10,065.56
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Fire Alarm System Upgrade...27,245.00
Slechta Masonry, Inc., Chimney Replacement...1,194.75
Winkler Roofing Inc, Roof Project Pay App #...12,992.50
Total...85,939.81
Nutrition Fund
Keck Food Distribution, Commodities Fees...1,236.30
Thrive Nutritional Service, Llc, May Food Service...23,393.16
Total...24,629.46
Ppel Fund
Card Services, Supplies...1,689.51
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Serv/Rent...1,315.91
Great America Fin Svc, Copier Lease...410.00
Software Unlimited Inc., Annual Tech Maintenance...5,850.00
Total...9,265.42
MP6-20-19
