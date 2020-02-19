Minutes Of the Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District
February 10, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Rachel Jacobson and Danette Miler
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal; Scott Larson, Business Manager
Board Secretary:...Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Trisha Fink, Dawn Drees
Guests & Correspondence: Twyla Godbersen, Art Teacher, submitted information about Sioux City Art Center’s 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Exhibition. 3 Schleswig Middle School artists had artwork accepted for the show, exhibited from February 15-April 12, 2020: Riley Miller, Adayla Schultz, and Anna Galvin.......
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Rachel Jacobson, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
Resignations- None
Appointments-None
SEA Report-Mrs. Fink and Mrs. Drees told the board about Dad’s Night, Read Across America Day, and student celebrations of the 100th Day of School.
Superintendent Report
Second Reading of Board Policies-104 Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment, 104R1 Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment Investigation Procedures, 401.13 Staff Technology Use/Social Networking, 401.13R1 Staff Technology Use/Social Networking Regulation, 402.2 Child Abuse Reporting, 403.6 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program, 403.6E1 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Notice to Employees, and 406.6E3 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program and Pre-Employment Testing Written Consent to Share Information. Rachel Jacobson moved to adopt the listed policies. Second by Danette Miller, Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, Miller. Absent: March. Nays: None. Carried.
Discussion on Preliminary Budget for FY21-Mr. Larson, Business Manager, presented information to the board about the preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year, including estimated revenue generated by state aid and taxes as well as estimated expenditures.
Set Public Hearing on Schleswig Community School Calendar 2020-2021-Jason Schneider moved to set the Public Hearing on the Schleswig Community School Calendar 2020-2021 for March 9, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Schleswig Community School District, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa, 51461, in the District Conference Room. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Jacobson, Miller, Schneider. Absent: March. Nays: None. Carried.
Set Public Hearing Date, Time, and Location for Schleswig CSD Restroom Project on Bid Specifications and Form of Contract- Rachel Jacobson moved to Set the Hearing Date, Time, and Location for the Schleswig CSD Restroom Project on Bid Specifications and Form of Contract for March 9, 2020, at 5:31 p.m. in the District Conference Room at Schleswig CSD, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461. Second by Danette Miller, Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, Schneider, and Gurney. Absent: March. Nays: None. Carried.
Administrator Update-Superintendent Pardun discussed the bargaining process with the board for the 2020-2021 school year. Discussions will continue as the process moves forward. The superintendent also shared information about community efforts to provide daycare services to the Schleswig community. Principal Galvin updated the board on upcoming student activities, including an Omaha Street Percussion performance, solo-ensemble band contest, and Kindergarten Round Up.
The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on March 9, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:25 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of February 10, 2020, Minutes
MP2-20-2020
------
Schleswig Community School
February 10, 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Bluespace Creative Inc., Website Maintenance...156.25
Cano, Nakeya, Transportation Assistance...542.00
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Bldg Repairs Hvac 7 Freezers...4,587.00
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snack...237.26
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...304.76
Central Iowa Distributing, Supplies - Custodial...279.30
Charter Oak-Ute Schools, 1St Sem Spec Ed Cou...11,804.40
Clayton Ridge Community School, 1St Sem Oe - Clayton Ridge/Tlc...3,217.36
Council Bluffs Csd, Spec Ed Tuition/Rent Nov 2019...4,034.34
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...381.92
D&S Sales, Board Supplies...135.00
Denison Bulletin And Review, Advertising...290.00
Denison Community School Dist., Reimbursement-Tech Parts...73,667.49
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Quarterly Security Monitoring...60.00
Haberberger, Marlys, Transportation Assistance...271.00
Home Depot Pro, Bldg Supplies...408.35
Id Apparel, Llc, Girls Bb Resale...552.00
Iasb, Principal Pd-Isflc...325.00
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Lift Inspection...495.00
Maple Valley Community School, 1St Sem Spec Ed...35,818.41
Mapleton Press, Publication...94.10
Music Is Elementary, Band Supplies...50.17
Nova Fitness Equipment Company, Fitness Equipment Repair...1,977.02
Oriental Trading Company, Guidance Supplies...101.26
Pepsi Americas, Inc., Pop-Concessions...318.24
Pix Brix, Llc, Tag Supples...209.97
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rieman Music, Band Supplies...468.15
Schleswig Community Schools, Replenish Postage/Petty Cash...52.00
Smith, Malisa, Transportation Assistance...542.00
Stallons, Shelley, Contest Judge...300.00
Staples Credit Plan, Office Supplies...4.90
Turing Tumble. Llc, Tag Supplies...612.17
Total...142,548.82
S.A.V.E. Fund
Premier Furniture & Equipment, Board Room Furniture...14,196.00
Total...14,196.00
Nutrition Fund
Keck Food Distribution, Commodities Fees...1,455.37
Thrive Nutritional Service, December Food Service...9,601.30
Total...11,056.67
Ppel Fund
Council Bluffs Csd, Spec Ed Tuition/Rent...694.44
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...462.00
Total...1,156.44
MP2-20-2020
------
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED 2020-2021 SCHOOL CALENDAR
SCHLESWIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Schleswig Community School District will hold a public hearing on the 9th day of March, 2020, at 5:30 o’clock P.M., in the District Conference Room at Schleswig Community School, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa, on the proposed 2020-21 school calendar.
At the time and place set for the public hearing, interested individuals will be given the opportunity to express their views, both orally and in writing, on the proposal of the 2020-21 school calendar.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE SCHLESWIG
COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
By: Julia Mogensen
Secretary of the Board of Directors
MP2-20-2020
-------
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON BID SPECIFICATIONS AND FORM OF CONTRACT FOR SCHLESWIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL RESTROOM PROJECT SCHLESWIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SCHLESWIG, IOWA
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Schleswig Community School District, Schleswig, Iowa, will conduct a public hearing on the bid specifications and form of contract for the restroom project on March 9, 2020, at 5:31 p.m. in the District Conference Room at Schleswig CSD, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE SCHLESWIG
COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
By: Julia Mogensen
Secretary of the Board of Directors
MP2-20-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.