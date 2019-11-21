Minutes Of a Regular Board Meeting
Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District
November 11, 2019
Call to Order: President Gurney called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Lisa Westphalen, Jason Schneider, Jerrod Reimer (by phone)
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal; Scott Larson, Business Manger
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miller, Rianna Furne, Jen Hibma, Andrea Gurney
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Lisa Westphalen, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
2018-2019 Treasurer’s Report-Superintendent Pardun reviewed the 2018-2019 Treasurer’s report with the board including fund balances, revenues, and expenditures as compared to 2017-2018. Lisa Westphalen moved to approve the 2018-2019 Treasurer’s Report. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Reimer, Westphalen. Nays: None, Carried.
SEA Report-Jen Hibma reported that the Schleswig Education Association had recently helped to celebrate Boss’s Day and honored the cooks. There will be an upcoming clothing order that will be made available to the public as well as staff.
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of Request to the SBRC for Modified Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out, and Beyond 5 Years ELL-The State has not yet finalized student counts, therefore approval of the Request to the SBRC for Modified Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out, and Beyond 5 Years ELL will be made at the December meeting.
b) Discussion of IASB Convention-IASB Annual Convention is scheduled for November 20th and 21st. Two board members will attend convention this year.
c) Discussion on Certified/Served Enrollment-Business Manager Scott Larson presented enrollment numbers and reviewed certified enrollment vs. served enrollment as well as historical enrollment data.
d) Discussion on ISASP Results-Superintendent Pardun and Principal Galvin presented student test data from the recent State Assessment, ISASP.
e) Discussion on Facility, Project, Transportation, and Equipment Priorities FY20 and FY21-Business Manager Scott Larson presented information about the SAVE and PPEL funds’ annual revenue and anticipated capital expenditures, including transportation, technology, building improvements/infrastructure, and equipment.
f) Approve Ballot for Northwest AEA Director District 5- Jason Schneider moved to nominate Angela Johnson for the Northwest AEA Director District 5. Second by Jerrod Reimer. Ayes: Westphalen, Schneider, Gurney, Reimer, Nays: None, Carried.
g) Administrator Update-Principal Galvin reported on upcoming school activities, including the middle school dance, the start of boys and girls middle school basketball, the elementary concert on December 9, 2019, and the middle school concert December 16, 2019.
h) The Organizational Board Meeting will be held on December 9, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.
President Gurney presented retiring board members Lisa Westphalen and Jerrod Reimer with plaques of appreciation for their service to the Schleswig Community School Board. The Schleswig Community School Board, Administration, Staff, and Students wish to express their deep appreciation to Mr. Reimer and Mrs. Westphalen for their commitment to Schleswig Community School District.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of November 11, 2019, Minutes
MP11-21-19
Schleswig Community School
November, 2019, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Access Elevator & Lifts, Equipment Repair...658.00
Bomgaars, Bldg Supplies...9.99
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, Radio Repair #16...243.12
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snack...1,102.00
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...589.35
Central Iowa Distributing, Supplies-Custodial...196.00
Dell Marketing L.P., Computer Tag Program...1,038.74
Denison Community School Dist., Oct Shared Bus Mgr/Mileage...19,196.22
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Qtrly Security Monitoring...60.00
Great American Opportunities, Magazine Sales...3,125.15
Hobart Sales And Service, Kitchen Equipment Repair...283.50
Home Depot Pro, Bldg Supplies...45.10
Icda, 2019 Opus Registration...35.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc.,, Ms Opus Music...24.79
Makerbot Industries, Llc, Tag Supplies...2,022.64
Mapleton Press, Publication...122.38
Pepsi Americas, Inc., Concessions & Vending...291.82
Positive Promotions, Guidance Supplies...163.60
Prufrock Press Inc, Tag Supplies...463.55
Really Great Reading Llc, Elem Literacy Supplies...420.56
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Computer Repairs...616.99
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer...446.15
Staples Credit Plan, Paper...126.95
Thomas Bus Sales, Bus Parts...309.99
Walmart Community Brc, Office, Play, Student Council...275.58
Walsh Door And Security, Equpment Repair...720.00
Total...32,587.17
Save Fund
Glass Services, Inc., New Windows.........7,000.00
Winkler Roofing Inc, Roof Project Final Payment...8,820.00
Total...15,820.00
Nutrition Fund
Ecolab, Kitchen Supplies...842.85
Shaffer, DonaldLunch Account Refund...10.00
Total...852.85
Ppel Fund
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...410.00
MP11-21-19
