Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District March 9, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Public Hearing 5:30 PM 2020-2021 Schleswig Community School Calendar-President Gurney opened the Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. The Board presented the proposed 2020-2021 Schleswig Community School Calendar for public review and discussion. No oral or written comments or objections. President Gurney closed the public hearing at 5:35 p.m.
Consent Items
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Rachel Jacobson and Danette Miller
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal; Scott Larson, Business Manager
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Andrea Gurney
Guests & Correspondence: Mr. Pardun shared a thank you note from Mr. and Mrs. Briggle for care package delivery, a donation was made for the purchase of books in memory of Wonne Kuhlmann, and three students had art pieces selected for display at the Iowa State Historical building for Youth Art Month: Kyler Bruhn, Cohen Watts, and Wyatt Kragel.
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Rachel Jacobson, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-Mrs. Gurney shared with the board that students and volunteers celebrated Read Across America Day and the SEA recently recognized contributions of the support staff.
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of Schleswig CSD Bid Specifications Form of Contract, Estimated Cost of Construction, Authorize the Publishing of Schleswig CSD Restroom Project for Bid, and set the Public Hearing (5:35 PM April 13, 2020, in the Schleswig Community School District Conference Room, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461)- Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the Schleswig CSD Bid Specifications Form of Contract, Estimated Cost of Construction, Authorize the Publishing of Schleswig CSD Restroom Project for Bid, and set the Public Hearing for 5:35 p.m. April 13, 2020, in the Schleswig Community Schools District Conference Room, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Schneider, Gurney, Jacobson, Miller. Nays: 0, Absent: March. Carried.
b) Approval of the 2020-2021 Schleswig Community School Calendar-Jason Schneider moved to approve the 2020-2021 Schleswig Community School Calendar. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Miller, Jacobson. Nays: 0, Absent: March. Carried.
c) Adopt Budget Guarantee Resolution FY21-Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the following resolution:
Resolved, that the Board of Directors of the Schleswig Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Gurney, Jacobson, Miller, Schneider. Absent: March. Nays: None. Carried.
d) Set Date, Time, and Location for a Hearing on the FY21 Budget and Authorize Publication, 5:30 PM April 13, 2020, in the Schleswig Community School District Conference Room, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461- Danette Miller moved to set the FY21 Budget Hearing date, time and location and authorized publication for 5:30 p.m. April 13, 2020, in the Schleswig Community School District Conference Room, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461. Second by Jason Schneider, Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, Schneider, and Gurney. Absent: March. Nays: None. Carried.
e) Consideration of Operational Sharing Positions with Denison CSD for FY21-Jason Schneider moved to approve sharing the following positions with Denison Community School District for the 2020-2021 school year: Superintendent, Business Manager, Human Resources, Librarian, Technology, ESL Teacher, and Nurse. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Miller, Gurney, Jacobson, and Schneider. Nays: 0. Carried.
f) Approval of Salary and Benefits for FY21- Mr. Pardun and Mr. Larson presented proposed salary and benefit information for FY21. The board discussed the proposal. Jason Schneider moved to approve a 2.2% increase to salaries and benefits for Fiscal Year 2021, as presented. Second by Danette Miller, Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, and Schneider, Nays: None, Abstained: Gurney, Absent: March. Motion carried.
g) Discussion on Iowa Department of Education School Performance Profile-Mr. Pardun and Mr. Galvin reviewed information from the Iowa Department of Education School Performance Profile, including school rankings in the areas of achievement, growth, finance, and conditions of learning.
h) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun shared with the board upcoming changes to the food service program as well as a community meeting to be held on March 28th at 1:30 p.m. in the Schleswig Community Building regarding community efforts for a daycare center. Mr. Galvin reported on Kindergarten Roundup and student activities including middle school honor choir, Crawford County Band Festival, the start of track, and Parent-Teacher Conferences and the Book Fair.
i) Reminder on April 13, 2020, Regular School Board Meeting at 5:30 PM.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of March 9, 2020 Minutes
MP3-19-2020
------
Schleswig community School Board Bills march, 2020
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
95 Percent Group Inc., Elem Instr Supplies...60.50
Access Elevator & Lifts, Equipment Repair...550.00
American Time & Signal Co., Clocks...330.01
Ascap, Music/Media License Fee...363.00
Card Services, Supplies...4,447.88
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Boiler Tests...200.00
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snack...2,348.79
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...535.12
Council Bluffs Csd, Sped Tuition...4,062.58
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...310.75
Country Rose Flower Shop, Funeral...100.00
Denison Bulletin And Review, Subscription...50.75
Denison Community School Dist., Whole Grade Sharing & Misc...235,181.58
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...34.47
Gill Hardscapes Llc, Snow/Ice Removal...4,847.50
Home Depot Pro, Bldg Supplies...537.31
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Jan & Feb Preschool...9,709.76
Iowa Communications Network, Icn Fees Internet...211.50
Iowa Dhs, Feb Medicaid State Share...614.24
Iowa School Finance Service, Background Check...42.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc.,, Vocal Music Supplies...245.28
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Supplies...18.76
Knowles Publishing, Corp., Advertising...371.26
Mapleton Press, 12 Mo Subscription...311.59
Mcclellan Electric Inc., Electrical Work...112.93
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...2,314.20
Mid-America Pulishing Corp., Advertising...233.00
Nebr Assoc For Tag, Tag Pd...250.00
O’halloran International, Bus 12 Parts/Labor...1,024.97
Oabcig, Reim For College Courses-Oe...211.90
Omaha Street Percussion, Llc, Magazine Sales Reward...400.00
Pepsi Americas, Inc., Pop...323.01
Perma Bound, Library Books...24.48
Precision Towing Inc, Bus Towing...525.00
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Repair & Maintenance...1,584.05
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rieman Music, Band Supplies...55.90
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Cntrol...80.00
Schleswig, City Of, Water, Sewer, Landfill...784.65
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...4,126.39
Staples Credit Plan, Office Supplies...160.37
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Feb Medicaid Billing...58.14
Walker Organ Tuning & Repair, Piano Tuning...700.00
Walmart Community Brc, Supplies...908.35
Wigman Company, Plumbing Supplies...250.32
Windstream, Telephone Service...648.16
Total...280,572.40
Save Fund
Feh Associates, Architectural/Engineering Svcs...2,857.50
Total...2,857.50
Nutrition Fund
Keck Food Distribution, Commodities 20 (D)...1,440.64
Thrive, January Nutrition Services...8,941.43
Total...10,382.07
Ppel Fund
Access Elevator & Lifts, Maintenance On Lifts...3,312.64
Council Bluffs Csd, Sped Rent...696.54
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...4,419.18
MP3-19-2020
