Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District June 8, 2020
Call to Order Members Present: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: In Person: Jason Schneider, Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miler; Electronically: Wade Gurney
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: In Person: Mike Pardun, Superintendent and Scott Larson, Business Manager Electronically: David Galvin, Principal
Board Secretary: In Person: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Electronically: Andrea Gurney; In Person: Trevor Nemitz and Camryn Schultz
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Danette Miller, Second by Rachel Jacobson, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-None Superintendent Report
a) Approval of Legislative Priorities for 2021- The board reviewed Iowa Association of School Board’s list of legislative priorities to support. Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the following legislative priorities for 2021: Mental Health Supports, Special Education-Federal support, School Calendars-local school board authority, and Teacher Recruitment and Licensure-especially in teacher shortage areas. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, and Miller. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
b) Approval of Sharing Agreement between Denison CSD and Schleswig CSD for Director of Food Service- Jason Schneider moved to approve the Sharing Agreement between Denison CSD and Schleswig CSD for Director of Food Service. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Miller, Schneider, Jacobson, and Gurney.
Nays: None. Motion Carried.
c) Approval of Milk and Bread Bids for 2020-2021-Rachel Jacobson moved to approve bids from Dean Foods to supply milk and Pan-O-Gold to supply bread for the 2020-2021 school year. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Schneider, Miller, Gurney, and Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
d) Schleswig CSD Draft Return to Learn Plan Update-Mr. Galvin shared information about the planning process for bringing students back to school through the State’s Return to Learn Plan. The district is planning for a variety of scenarios.
e) Facility Usage Discussion-The board discussed the State guidelines for reopening public recreation and fitness centers and determined that the Schleswig Gym/Fitness Center would remain closed at this time. The issue will be discussed again at the July board meeting.
f) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun and Mr. Galvin updated the board on the elementary restroom project progress, on the Fire Marshall’s inspection, and shared that the district will have the services of an AEA Mental Health Professional one day each week for the 2020-2021 school year.
g) Next Regular Meeting-Jason Schneider moved to approve a meeting change for the July 13, 2020, regular board meeting from 5:30 to noon. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Jacobson, Gurney, Schneider, and Miller. Nays: None. Motion Carried. The next regular board meeting will be held on July 13, 2020, at 12:00 noon.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 5:50 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of June 8, 2020, Minutes
MP6-18-2020
-------
Schleswig Community School District
June 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Auditor Of State, Fy19 Audit Fiing Fee...425.00
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...47.24
Charter Oak-Ute Schools, 2Nd Sem Open Enrollment...21,187.50
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Services...9,677.17
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...38.61
Denison Community School Dist., 2Nd Sem Whole Grade Sharing...241,781.28
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...400.00
Federal Express, Shipping-Thermometer...33.50
Hillyard, Cleaning Supplies...122.16
Images By Sheri, Yard Signs 8Th Grade...286.00
Iowa School Finance Service, District Subscription...1,002.25
Maple Valley Community School, 2Nd Sem Open Enrollment...55,416.00
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...1,180.80
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson, Final Pymt Fy19 Audit Services...4,560.00
Northwest Aea, Pd-Admin...50.00
Oabcig Community School, 2Nd Semester Open Enrollment...25,045.25
Pearson Education, Teacher Mannuals...2,330.06
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Rural School Advocates Of Iowa, Fy21 District Membership Dues...650.00
Total...364,312.82
Ppel Fund
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Services...2,121.64
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Pearson Education, Online Subscriptions Math...20,278.70
Software Unlimited Inc., Annual Tech Services...5,950.00
Timeclock Plus, Time Clock-Annual License Fee...1,800.00
Total...30,560.34
MP6-18-2020
