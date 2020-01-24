Minutes Of the Rebular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District
January 13, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Cindy March, Rachel Jacobson and Danette Miller
Absent: None
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal; Scott Larson, Business Manager
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Stacy Pritchard, Sally Sonnichsen-Abbe
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Rachel Jacobson, Second by Danette Miller, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report- Stacy Pritchard reported that the Schleswig Education Association had provided the meal for the last teacher in-service day. Mrs. Pritchard told the board of other school events including Student Council sale of Jingle Grams to help stock the shelves for T.A.P., upcoming Math Bee competitions, and Dad’s Night.
Superintendent Report
a) Discussion on Elementary Restroom Remodel Project-Superintendent Pardun reported to the board that he had a second meeting with FEH Architects & Engineering to get a more specific estimate on upgrading the elementary restrooms and making them ADA accessible. The board also reviewed other potential capital projects and requested that the superintendent proceed with the bidding process on the restroom project.
b) First Reading of Board Policies-104 Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment, 104R1 Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment Investigation Procedures, 401.13 Staff Technology Use/Social Networking, 401.13R1 Staff Technology Use/Social Networking Regulation, 402.2 Child Abuse Reporting, 403.6 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program, 403.6E1 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program Notice to Employees, and 406.6E3 Drug and Alcohol Testing Program and Pre-Employment Testing Written Consent to Share Information. Cindy March moved to approve the first reading of the listed policies. Second by Rachel Jacobson, Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, Miller, March. Nays: None. Carried.
c) Discussion on Student Interventions and Math Literacy-Principal Galvin and Mrs. Sonnichsen-Abbe explained various types of interventions being used to help students meet and exceed math and reading goals. State and local data was presented for review and comparison.
d) Discussion on STEM/STEAM Opportunities for Students-President Gurney invited the board members, administration, and guests to discuss new and additional student opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math for all students. Planning and discussion in these areas will continue.
e) Presentation on Preliminary Budget and District Financial Health Information-Scott Larson, Business Manager, presented information to the board about the components used to make financial projections and to plan and prepare the next fiscal year’s budget. Mr. Larson and Mr. Pardun answered board questions regarding the information presented.
f) Administrator Update-Superintendent Pardun shared information about a screening tool being considered for evaluating student social and emotional health. The district continues to work with the AEA and other local mental health professionals to raise awareness and educate both staff and students about social and emotional health. Principal Galvin reviewed calendar items for the board, including the end of basketball season and ISASP (State Assessment) testing in March.
g) The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on February 10, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:55 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of January 13, 2020, Minutes
MP1-23-20
-------
Schleswig Community School District
January, 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
American Institutes, Ell Testing...21.00
Bomgaars, Bulidng Supplies...64.60
Boyer Valley Community School, 1St Sem Oe...3,531.25
Card Services, Supplies...520.95
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Testing...200.00
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snack...1,080.50
Denison Community School Dist., 1St Sem Whole Grade Sharing...234,726.58
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Building Supplies...122.97
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Hood Inspections...150.00
Galvin, David, Principal Pd-Meal Reimbursement...17.84
Gill Hardscapes Llc, Snow Removal...2,875.00
Icda, Honor Choir Registration...120.00
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, Dec Preschool...4,848.23
Iasb, 2019 Board Convention...685.00
Iowa Communications Network, Sept-Jan Icn Fees...1,063.85
Iowa Dept Of Human Svcs, State Share Medicaid...1,529.32
Iowa School Finance Service, Background Checks...84.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc.,, Vocal Music...31.50
Jaymar Business Forms, 2019 W-2 Paper...29.55
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Supplies...88.32
Kiron Lumber Store, Building Supplies...108.65
Literacy Resources, Inc., Elem Instructional Supplies...256.77
Maple Valley Community School, 1St Semester Open Enrollment...56,500.00
Mapleton Hometown Variety, Window Blinds...116.97
Mapleton Press, Publication...267.32
Meyer, Charlie, Officiating Ms Bb 1/4/2020...75.00
Meyer, Jonathan, Officiating Ms Bb 1/14/2020...75.00
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...2,106.95
Northwest Aea, Elem Instructional Supplies...130.00
Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove Csd, Addt’l Tlc Billed For 1St Sem Open Enrol...326.50
Perma Bound, Library Books...136.61
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Repair/Maintenance...141.40
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Chromebook Repairs/Parts...120.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer...407.30
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...2,198.61
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Medicaid Billing Services...105.59
Walmart Community Brc, Supplies......254.85
Windstream, Telephone Services...329.14
Total...315,779.12
Ppel Fund
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...462.00
Total...462.00
MP1-23-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.